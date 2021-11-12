Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Game Prediction: No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers

    After LSU gave Alabama a good game last week but would up losing, the Tigers and their lame-duck coaching staff are in the basement of the SEC West. Can they upset Arkansas this week?
    LSU has been one of the more disappointing teams in the country this year. A program that has extremely high expectations and won the national title just two years ago has fallen off the face of the earth (okay, maybe not, but it's bad enough they're letting Ed Orgeron go at season's end).

    LSU's biggest problem has been inconsistency, but then again, so has Arkansas. The Razorbacks got off to a great start, then got smoked by Georgia, lost a nail-biter to Ole Miss and then slept-walked through a loss against Auburn.

    This has a chance to be a pretty good game in Baton Rouge. Here's what our staff is expecting to see.

    ARKANSAS at LSU Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
    Spread: Arkansas (-3.0)
    O/U Total: 59.0

    Brendan Gulick: Arkansas 27, LSU 20

    What's the deal with LSU? It feels like the defense is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hide - last week's group smothered Alabama's run game, but they've also gotten torched a few times this season my Ole Miss and Kentucky. Arkansas has the No. 4 ranked rushing attack in the nation this year, so there's certainly a chance they could have a big day.

    Honestly, I think LSU is mentally checked out at this point. They've dropped four of five games and their coaching staff is on the way out. This season is a lost cause for the Tigers and the off-season can't come soon enough, as they need to figure out who will lead the program moving forward.

    Andrew Lind: LSU 27, Arkansas 20

    The result aside, last week’s game against Alabama should give LSU plenty of confidence against an Arkansas team that likes to run the ball. After all, the Tigers limited the Crimson Tide to just six yards on 26 carries in a surprising six-point loss.

    On the other hand, that same unit was torched for nearly 600 combined yards on the ground in losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky. Whichever version of LSU’s defense shows up will determine how this game will go, and playing at home should help it be the former.

    How Ohio State Could Benefit From College Football Playoff Committee's Current Stance

    Brett Hiltbrand: Arkansas 35, LSU 34

    Hide your mashed potatoes! The SEC West is in the process of doing what it always does and while all these teams eat themselves, Uncle Nick laughs while watching film on (*squints at screen*) New Mexico State. This game just screams SEC smorgasbord-with-nothing-to-lose so I'm going full insanity with my score. Woo pig!

    Caleb Spinner: Arkansas 35, LSU 30

    LSU kept things competitive with Alabama last weekend, and that should do some good for their confidence headed into this game against Arkansas. The Razorbacks won’t just let the Tigers win out of the kindness of their hearts, however. Arkansas has only had one game in which they didn’t score at least 30 points, and has four running backs with 400 rushing yards or more. LSU’s defense is going to have to play out of their minds in order to stop the Razorback offense, but I think it’ll be more than enough to keep things close. Arkansas wins, 35-30.

