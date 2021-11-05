Game Prediction: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Missouri Tigers

The Bulldogs are far and away the best team in college football this season. Can they stay healthy this weekend and keep their national championship hopes alive?

Georgia earned the No. 1 spot this week's College Football Playoff rankings, which was perhaps the least surprising news ever. Analysts around the country have basically stopped explaining why Georgia is the top team in the nation because if you have paid any attention to college football this season, it's painfully obvious they are the best defense in America and their offense is plenty good enough to win a national title.

The Bulldogs have already shut out two SEC opponents this year and they are allowing - on average - 6.6 points per game through eight games. That's absolutely mind-numbing in a sport that really favors offensive play. The spread this weekend tells you all you need to know about this one.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting this weekend at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

MISSOURI at GEORGIA – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (-39.5)

O/U Total: 59.5

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 42, Missouri 3

Remember last year when Missouri was tied 14-14 with Georgia just a minute before halftime? Yeah that's not going to happen this year.

The Tigers are allowing more rushing yards per game than anyone in the country, which doesn't bode well against a Georgia team that's had very little trouble scoring. Missouri has actually had decent offensive numbers this year, but they haven't been able to stop anyone. They also haven't seen a defense quite like the Bulldogs and I think Nakobe Dean is set to have a big game this week.

I'm not sure if Missouri really knows who its starting quarterback this week will be, but I don't think it matters very much. This one is going to get ugly. It's very possible Georgia's defense pitches a third shut out in the last six weeks.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 45, Missouri 20

I’m not sure Georgia has faced an offense this season as talented as Missouri’s, especially with how well the Tigers convert on third down and in the red zone. The key to putting up points will be quarterback Connor Bazelak avoiding turnovers.

However, I’m not sure it matters what happens when Missouri has the ball, as the Tigers defense ranks dead last in the country in rushing yards allowed per game. Expect a big game from Bulldogs running back Zamir White, though this might also be a good game for them to figure out whether J.T. Daniels or Stetson Bennett is the guy at quarterback.

Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 31, Missouri 0

This should be another shutout for the Dawgs who find themselves comfortably out in front of the rest of college football. Missouri continues to be a curious SEC team and they've got no shot in this one barring something out of this world insane.

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 42, Missouri 21

Georgia plays their first game after scoring the No. 1 spot in the first CFP rankings this week, and I have to say they don’t have much of a test here. Missouri’s only ranked opponent thus far has been No. 21 Texas A&M two weeks ago, against whom the Tigers lost by 21. I don’t have much confidence in Mizzou to put up a fight against the Bulldogs, though the offense behind quarterback Connor Bazelak does have the potential of making a few big plays over the stretch.

