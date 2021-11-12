Game Prediction: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Georgia seems to be the only team in the country everyone agrees on - they're unbelievably talented and they're defense is suffocating teams. Can Tennessee change the national opinion this week?

The Bulldogs travel to Rocky Top this weekend with their perfect season hanging in the balance. So far, absolutely nobody in the SEC has come close to threatening Georgia's championship aspirations. In fact, the Bulldogs are SEC title game-bound already, locking up a spot for the fourth time in the last five years.

Tennessee's schedule has been particularly challenging lately, with this marking a fourth straight week against a top-20 program.

Here's what our staff is expecting this weekend in Knoxville.

GEORGIA at TENNESSEE – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (-20.0)

O/U Total: 56.0

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14

Tennessee's offensive line has given up more sacks than any other team in the league. Georgia's defensive line is ridiculous and they're holding teams to 6.6 points per game over NINE games. I'm not sure we need to go much further than there. I think Georgia dominates this game in the trenches and puts away the Vols fairly easily.

Not to mention, Tennessee's defense can't get off the field on third downs this year. They rank 126th out of 130 teams in those situations, allowing nearly a 50 percent conversion rate. That's not a winning formula against the top team in the nation.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 35, Tennessee 21

Tennessee has played really well at times under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, including in losses to Ole Miss and Alabama, and are now looking to pull their second straight upset over a ranked opponent after winning at Kentucky last weekend.

The Volunteers have the offensive weapons to put up points against Georgia, at least more than any other team has so far this season. But seeing as they’re dead last in the country in time of possession, their defense will be on the field too much and give up an easy touchdown late.

Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 41, Tennessee 6

This is so disrespectful so I'm going full disclosure and hat in hand: I straight up had to Google who's coaching Tennessee these days. The SEC East is in some shockingly irrelevant disarray both now and in the past, oh, decade or so, and the Vols are a big reason for that: who the absolute hell is Derek Dooley? (That's Tennessee's HC after Lane Kiffin, by the way. You definitely didn't know that.) Dawgs by billion.

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 41, Tennessee 10

The Georgia Bulldogs are the clear No. 1 team in the nation, and it’s easy to see why. The Bulldogs are undefeated, in possession of one of the country’s best defenses and haven’t had a single-digit margin of victory since Week 1 against Clemson.

Tennessee managed to secure its first win over a ranked opponent last weekend against Kentucky, but have fallen short of the mark every other instance. A three-point win against the No. 18 team isn’t going to convince me the Wildcats are capable of dethroning the Uga’s team. Georgia steamrolls the Vols, 41-10.

