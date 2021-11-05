Game Prediction: No. 3 Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Spartans are coming off a massive win against their in-state rivals, but now they have to travel to Purdue to play a Boilermakers team that has proven they aren't afraid of the big stage.

This is probably the best game on paper in the Big Ten this week. Michigan State is riding really high coming off their performance against Michigan last week. Purdue has a major win against Iowa, but they've lost tough games to Notre Dame, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers are one of the most disciplined teams in the country, so you know its very unlikely they will beat themselves. They've also got a pretty darn good defense and Ohio State fans will be watching this game closely with these two teams on the docket the next two weeks.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting this weekend at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

MICHIGAN STATE at PURDUE– Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Michigan State (-3)

O/U Total: 53.5

Brendan Gulick: Purdue 31, Michigan State 27

This game feels like it's going to put an awful of lot of spotlight on Kenneth Walker. He's clearly already a Heisman candidate, but for Michigan State to win on the road against a very good Purdue defense, I think they're going to have to lean heavily on him.

I also think David Bell could have a big game. I don't love Michigan State's pass defense and David Bell is as good as they come right now. Purdue has shown a propensity to move the ball, but not necessarily a propensity to score in bunches. I'm afraid they aren't going to be able to pull away from Michigan State, even if they have an early lead.

I love the spread in this game and I think it's going to be very tight. I know Jeff Brohm is 2-0 in games against top-5 teams while coaching at Purdue (he's likely got another one coming next week) and I think Walker is going to be a lot for the Boilermakers to handle on Saturday. But I think Purdue will sneak away with another statement win and will put the Buckeyes on alert next week.

Andrew Lind: Purdue 30, Michigan State 24

Michigan State is coming off one of the biggest wins in program history and finds itself ranked in the top five of the initial College Football Playoff rankings. It would be a shame if Purdue pulled another massive upset.

The reason I’m choosing the Boilermakers in this matchup is their passing game (307.1 yards per game) against the Spartans’ passing defense, which allows 300.5 yards per game despite not facing an offense with this kind of talent at the wide receiver position.

Brett Hiltbrand: Michigan State 35, Purdue 24

Is this or is this not a trap game? For the sake of my sanity and in complete spite of my leanings toward liking chaos, can we all agree that this isn't the time for Jeff Brohm to find it at home against a team with so much to lose? NOT NOW JEFF! Seriously, this screams like Purdue puts on a show and then loses by 50 the next week. I like Sparty and I hope it happens but don't say I didn't warn you...

Caleb Spinner: Purdue 31, Michigan State 28

Last weekend’s win over Michigan did a lot for my opinion on the Spartans, since their only ranked test before then had been No. 24 Miami back in Week 3. Outlasting a team of the Wolverines’ caliber should have MSU’s next opponent shaking in their boots…but not if it’s the Boilermakers. Purdue is 5-3, which is a much better record than last year’s 2-4, and they boast a 24-7 win over one of the Big Ten’s top dogs: the then-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Purdue has all the weapons to be able to win this game, but the 9:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio quarterback Aidan O’Connell is sporting is a concern of mine. Still, Michigan State joining Ohio State and Michigan as a one-loss team would make things so much more interesting going into the second week of CFP rankings (as if they weren’t interesting already). I’ll flip the spread, and pick Purdue to win by three, 31-28.

