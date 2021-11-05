Game Prediction: No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers

If Michigan is going to make its first ever College Football Playoff, it needs to win out and get a little help. It's very possible they can still make the field, but they have to beat the Buckeyes and hope at least Ohio State (and maybe Purdue or Penn State too beats Michigan State the next few weeks.

Aidan Hutchinson is playing like a bona fide early first round draft pick and Cade McNamara is coming off his best performance as a Wolverine (in my opinion). Michigan has run the ball very well this year and they're going to face a good linebacking crew from Indiana. The Hoosiers are now down to third string quarterback Donaven McCulley, who is still finding his way.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting this weekend at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Spread: Michigan (-20)

O/U Total: 51

Brendan Gulick: Michigan 38, Indiana 10

I was really looking forward to this game before the season started, thinking it would be a great test for the Michigan defense to try and slow down Michael Penix Jr. and Ty Fryfogle. Especially after Indiana beat Michigan last year for the first time in 25 tries, I thought this could be a great game to see who was most ready to challenge the Buckeyes in the Big Ten East. Now, I think Michigan covers a 3-score spread pretty easily.

It's been an awfully disappointing season for the Hoosiers and I genuinely hope they can get it going again. But it's not happening this week. Michigan cruises to a comfortable win.

Andrew Lind: Michigan 35, Indiana 15

Sandwiched between games at Michigan State and Penn State, this felt like a trap game for Michigan before the season. That, of course, was before Indiana dropped six of its first eight games – including last week’s loss to Maryland.

Now down to its third-string quarterback, I don’t expect the Hoosiers to put up much of a fight. I also anticipate the Wolverines will do their best to put together a full four quarters after blowing a two-score lead to Michigan State.

Brett Hiltbrand: Michigan 35, Indiana 10

The Hoosiers still have no juice and Michigan might feel a little extra motivation after little brother got the better of them last week. For those of us who enjoy a little chaos every now and then, Indiana upsetting the Big Ten apple cart with a random win here would be fabulous fodder over the next two and half weeks and then completely unpalatable beyond that when the CFP committee uses it against Ohio State or Michigan State in the rankings.

Caleb Spinner: Michigan 41, Indiana 20

To put things simply, Michigan should have no problem with the Hoosiers this weekend. Indiana’s quarterback situation is still in doubt and last weekend’s loss to Maryland has now dropped the team to 2-6 on the year (far short of their projections at the beginning of the season).

Meanwhile, Michigan has looked like a quality football team, despite last weekend’s loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines have been known in recent years as a team that starts off highly ranked that quickly fizzles out. But this team looks like one that could finish the season in peak form. Michigan gets back in the win column, 41-20.

