Game Prediction: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan's leap over the Spartans in the College Football Playoff rankings was controversial, to say the least. Can they back it up with a win in Happy Valley?

Three of the top seven teams in the country play in the Big Ten East. If I would have told you that before the season started, you likely would have guessed Ohio State was one of them. And even though Penn State and Michigan were coming off poor seasons, that would've been a pretty realistic guess.

While Michigan has had a dramatic turnaround, Penn State's record probably doesn't indicate how well they're playing (especially when Sean Clifford is healthy). This has a chance to be an incredible game in Happy Valley.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting Saturday afternoon at Penn State.

MICHIGAN at PENN STATE – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Michigan (-1.0)

O/U Total: 48.5

Brendan Gulick: Michigan 27, Penn State 24

I love that this game is essentially a pick 'em. I think Penn State has proven that when Sean Clifford is 100 percent healthy, they're capable of winning big games and aren't scared of anyone. But they've obviously had a tough go of it during the middle of the season and their record reflects more frustration than success.

I think Michigan is the better team and they certainly have everything to play for. While I'm not sure they truly control their own destiny after losing to Michigan State two weeks ago, I think the Wolverines defense is going to play well enough this weekend to pull out a win. It should be tough, it should be a game that isn't over until truly the very end of regulation. I am particularly interested to watch Michigan run the ball against the Nittany Lions. That should give Ohio State fans a good idea of what they could expect in a couple weeks.

Andrew Lind: Penn State 27, Michigan 24

This game lost some of its luster due to Penn State’s three-game midseason losing streak, but the Nittany Lions got back in the win column thanks to a tremendous individual effort from wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who caught 11 passes for a school single-game record 242 yards in last week’s win over Maryland.

Michigan safety Daxton Hill will have his hands full with Dotson, especially with quarterback Sean Clifford showing he’s close to 100 percent again. If he goes off again, the Wolverines can kiss their playoff hopes goodbye – especially with Ohio State’s wide receiver corps coming to town in a few weeks.

Brett Hiltbrand: Penn State 28, Michigan 20

Well hello there, Big Ten coinflip at noon! So nice to see you in a spot normally reserved for whomever Maryland will struggle with this week. James Franklin's quintessential moment is here: top-10 team inside an angry Beaver Stadium reeling (once again) from unmet, yet properly assigned, high expectations. This is a lock for the Lions as far as I'm concerned because Franklin consistently wins these games when they're at home. He's so good at getting his team up for this type of game and Michigan fans should be legit worried about this one unless Jim Harbaugh has been hiding a few pages of the playbook.

Caleb Spinner: Michigan 31, Penn State 28

Penn State got back in the win column last weekend, defeating Maryland to snap a three-game losing streak that began with their nine-OT loss to Illinois. This slide caused Penn State fall from top-10 to now out of the rankings entirely, a dive not many people could have seen coming. Michigan however has played great football all year long, even in their contest with in-state rival Michigan State, which is the Wolverines’ lone loss. I like the Wolverines in this one, 31-28.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman Tight End Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Buckeyes Gather Information About Arrest

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook