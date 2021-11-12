Game Prediction: No. 16 NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Nobody would have expected preseason that these two teams could be on the precipice of an ACC title, but both have extremely realistic expectations. This game is probably a New Year's Six bowl-elimination game. Who will prevail?

A league that's been dominated by the Clemson Tigers for basically a decade now has new blood at the top of the standings. This matchup between the top two teams in the ACC Atlantic Division should be a ton of fun. Wake Forest finally lost last weekend to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten, while NC State's only loss was a 31-30 heart-breaker a couple weeks ago against Miami.

The winner of this game will almost certainly be in the ACC title game in a few weeks.

Here's what our staff is expecting down in Winston-Salem.

NC State at WAKE FOREST – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Wake Forest (-2.0)

O/U Total: 66.0

Brendan Gulick: Wake Forest 45, NC State 42

I'm expecting A LOT of points in this game. Wake Forest's offense is very, very good and it feels like they're regularly putting up 600 yard performances (I know, I know, the competition hasn't been superb). NC State's defense is formidable, and Wake Forest won't run for 200+ against them. But I see this as a shootout. I'll take Wake Forest in a shootout.

Andrew Lind: NC State 42, Wake Forest 38

This game will be a battle of strengths, as Wake Forest averages 44.7 points and N.C. State allows just 16.0 points per game. I don’t think the Wolfpack will be able to completely stop the Demon Deacons offensively, but it will be interesting to see if they slow the pace of the game and force key turnovers.

N.C. State’s offense is no slouch, either, as quarterback Devin Leary can throw the ball around. He’s topped 300 yards passing in each of the last three games and will need to be at his best in this game, which will give the winner the ability to control its own destiny in the ACC Atlantic Division.

Brett Hiltbrand: NC State 31, Wake Forest 27

The Wolfpack had themselves a nice little football team in the midst of a nice football season at the moment. This game is basically the ACC Atlantic division title game with the winner getting either Pitt or UVA in the ACC Championship game. Meanwhile, Wake got into the CFP Top 10 and then lost a barnburner to UNC last week. Both of these teams are pretty good and this might be a game you should check out.

Caleb Spinner: Wake Forest 34, NC State 31

Wake Forest had a fantastic showing against North Carolina last week, even though the game resulted in a loss for the Demon Deacons. Where concern should be for Wake is their run defense, which gave up four touchdowns to UNC’s Ty Chandler. NC State isn’t known for their ground attack, but given the opportunity I wouldn’t put it past Zonovan Knight or Ricky Person Jr. to do some damage. I’ve got the Demon Deacons getting the best of NC State with a late-game field goal. Final score: 34-31.

