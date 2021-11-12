Game Prediction: No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Suddenly, Notre Dame's playoff hopes don't look quite as distant as they did early in the season. Can they stay in the hunt with a win this weekend?

This game has a very similar feel to Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, but amped up another notch. The Cavaliers offense has been really fun to watch this year, but their defense has been pretty awful. Too bad, because Clemson's bad year means the ACC is open for the taking and the Cavaliers could've been the team to take advantage.

Notre Dame will likely have to get outside its comfort zone again this week, playing a style that it doesn't really like to play. But the Irish have done a pretty good job finding ways to win games this year when they're not playing anywhere near their best.

Here's what our staff is expecting this weekend in Charlottesville.

NOTRE DAME at VIRGINIA – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Notre Dame (-5.5)

O/U Total: 64.0

Brendan Gulick: Notre Dame 32, Virginia 30

Right from the start of the season, I was very concerned about Notre Dame's offensive line. They've gotten a little bit better, and this week they shouldn't face a particularly stout challenge. Plus, the Cavaliers defense has been pretty terrible this season (ninth worst in the nation in yards allowed per game).

So how is Virginia 6-3 with a defense that bad? Brennan Armstrong and the Cavaliers offense lead the country with 545 yards per game and almost 39 points per game is tied for 11th. They've been able to outscore their mistakes consistently.

I think Notre Dame's defense does enough to slow them down and the Irish stay in the thick of the national conversation.

Andrew Lind: Virginia 48, Notre Dame 35

The result of this game is ultimately dependent on quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s availability, as he suffered an injury late in Virginia’s 66-49 loss at BYU last week. He’s second in the nation with 3,557 yards and 27 touchdowns and the Cavaliers are No. 1 in total offense with 545.2 yards per game.

That said, I don’t believe Notre Dame’s offense can keep up with Virginia. It’s worth noting, though, that running back Kyren Williams has eclipsed 150 all-purpose yards in three straight games. He’ll have to top 200 yards and three touchdowns in order for the Fighting Irish to win on the road.

Brett Hiltbrand: Virginia 41, Notre Dame 32

I could make the argument that UV is the most ridiculous team in all of college football. They're a regular Stefon as they have EVERYTHING: a coach named Bronco, a quarterback that wears a DB's facemask and oh yeah, that guy is a LEFTY named Brennan ARMSTRONG and was leading college football in passing before having the week off last week. He also probably has a few cracked ribs and will ABSOLUTELY play against the Irish this weekend. Dial it up folks...must see TV.

Caleb Spinner: Notre Dame 36, Virginia 24

The Fighting Irish are sitting pretty at 8-1, with their only loss coming against the CFP-contending Cincinnati Bearcats back in Week 5. Jack Coan has played well this season, but the main weapon on offense is running back Kyren Williams, who is 198 rushing yards away from nabbing 1,000 on the year. Williams is also Notre Dame’s leading scorer with nine touchdowns.

Virginia has had some good this year, but not enough to win where it matters; the Cavaliers went 0-2 against their only two ranked opponents: No. 21 North Carolina (a team which Notre Dame beat earlier in the year) and No. 25 BYU. The Irish win, 36-24.

