Game Prediction: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ohio State is on quite a run and they're coming off their biggest win of the season over Penn State. Could Nebraska possibly ruin their postseason plans?

At the beginning of the season, it felt like no coach in the Big Ten (other than perhaps Jim Harbaugh) was under more pressure to win now than Nebraska's Scott Frost. The prodigal son came back to Lincoln and was expected to turn their program back into a national power from yesteryear. While that hasn't happened with a 3-6 start to the season, it does feel like they've taken steps in the right direction this year. It's a low bar, but their losses have gotten much, much closer. All six defeats this year have come in 1-score games.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have their hopes and dreams this season still very much ahead of them. There's no wiggle room, but if they win out, the College Football Playoff committee has suggested they are going to the playoffs.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting this weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

OHIO STATE at NEBRASKA – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Ohio State (-14.5)

O/U Total: 66.0

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 20

I have a hunch this game may not have a HUGE margin of victory, but I expect the outcome for the Buckeyes to never really be in doubt. I think the Huskers are going to try to run the ball and would keep the clock moving, which might shorten the game. I think they are going to try to play the Buckeyes the same way Minnesota did. On the other side, Nebraska's defense is outpacing last year's unit in most major areas, and the 2020 defense was the best they had since 2016.

All that said, Ohio State's explosiveness I think will be too much for the Huskers to handle. I'm expecting C.J. Stroud to have a very good day and I think he'll continue to protect the ball the way he has the last several weeks. I'd be surprised if the Buckeyes don't score each time they have the ball in the first half, although I think they may have one less possession than normal if Nebraska can at least get the clock moving when they have it.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 56, Nebraska 17

Though its last two trips to Lincoln were absolute blowouts, Ohio State could be in for a tougher-than-expected battle at Nebraska this weekend. After all, all six of the Cornhuskers’ losses have come by eight points or less.

The only team on their schedule that comes close to having the Buckeyes’ offensive firepower, though, is Oklahoma, which beat Nebraska by a score of 23-16 back in early September. The Sooners were – and still are – wildly inconsistent, which is why that game was close.

Ohio State, on the other hand, will likely score on every drive of the first half of Saturday, and Nebraska will not be able to keep up. Add in a pick-six from Cody Simon, and this game will get ugly in a hurry.

Brett Hiltbrand: Ohio State 48, Nebraska 17

Nebraska has this tremendously outdated home tradition where the crowd releases red balloons after the Huskers score their first points of the game. I was covering the Buckeyes when they went to Lincoln in 2017 and kept Nebraska scoreless until the 3rd quarter and what a scene that was. Thousands and thousands of Huskers fans looking miserable in the seats holding these stupid balloons while their team got absolutely pounded.

I don't think the fans will be holding onto the balloons quite that long this time but the look on their faces will be the same as 2017. After Ohio State took Penn State's best shot (where did that come from?) Vegas decided to hedge a little with the Buckeyes -14.5. A little CYA from our friends in the desert in case Scott Frost's team finds a way to put their coach's job rumors behind them and find some semi-coherent football against one of the best teams in the country.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 41, Nebraska 13

The Buckeyes have a bit of a breather this week before they enter what could be a rough section of their schedule, in which Ohio State closes out the season against two top-10 opponents. Nebraska has kept games close this season thanks mostly to their impressive defense, but are the Cornhuskers good enough to stop an Ohio State offense averaging 47.3 points a game? If you ask me, no they’re not. I’ve got the Buckeyes easily covering their 15-point spread, and winning the game by a score of 41-13.

