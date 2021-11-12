Game Prediction: No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 13 Baylor Bears

Oklahoma remains one of the few unbeaten teams in FBS football, but they still haven't gotten much love from the College Football Playoff Committee. A win over a very good Baylor team this week would go a long way for them.

I can't think of another scenario in which an undefeated, conference-leading, Power 5 team has been ranked this far out of the College Football Playoff top 4 in the previous seven iterations of the CFP. Oklahoma has looked much better since giving true freshman Caleb Williams a chance to run the offense ... and the good news is, this CFP Selection Committee has made it very obvious that the eye test matters.

Oklahoma has a chance to make a major impression this week as they play down in Waco against a Bears team coming off a brutal 2-point loss to TCU. This is a statement game for both teams and it's the best opponent OU has seen this season.

Here's how our staff sees this one shaking out:

OKLAHOMA at BAYLOR – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Oklahoma (-6.0)

O/U Total: 62.5

Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma 38, Baylor 31

I'm not sure if the Sooners have enough time to make their incredibly uninspiring wins early in the season fade so far in the rearview mirror that they can overcome them. But I do think OU is playing significantly better football and will post its biggest win of the season this week. Baylor's pass defense has begun to crumble. Plus, I'm assuming the Sooners used bye week wisely and worked on a few things that were holding them back.

This should be a good game, but I'll take OU on the road.

Andrew Lind: Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35

Sitting clear back at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Oklahoma enters a critical three-game stretch that will determine its postseason fate. Wins over Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State in Bedlam should put the Sooners right in the thick of things late, especially if they have to face the Cowboys in back-to-back weeks.

But before we get to that point, the Bears are the best team the Sooners have faced in more than a month, dating back to the come-from-behind win over Texas. If Baylor can get running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner going and open up passing lanes for quarterback Gerry Bohanon, Oklahoma could be in for an upset.

Brett Hiltbrand: Oklahoma 31, Baylor 20

Lincoln Riley with a week to prepare? Yes, please! I think I believe in the Sooners more than most despite some of their struggles and it sure feels like I'm the only one out here. Their CFP ranking is still patently absurd and if they beat Baylor and don't make a move, something is officially wrong.

That being said, Baylor is more than capable of beating the Sooners and if they do, it'll be fascinating to see how much the committee values that win because if the Bears make a big move, whoa boy that's some weird logic.

Caleb Spinner: Oklahoma 27, Baylor 23

The Sooners have found themselves slowly falling out of the CFP window over recent weeks, and are no doubt looking for a statement win to prove themselves. Baylor could prove to be that win, but the Bears would not go quietly. Oklahoma has found a suitable either replacement/partner for Spencer Rattler in Caleb Williams, whose six touchdowns pushed the Sooners past Texas Tech last weekend. I’ve got the Sooners defeating the Bears in a close game, 27-23.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman Tight End Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Buckeyes Gather Information About Arrest

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook