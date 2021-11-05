Game Prediction: No. 4 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

Oregon's path to the College Football Playoff seems very real, but the Ducks can't afford to stub their toe with several good teams right behind them.

Oregon's win over the Ohio State Buckeyes back in September is the best win in the country in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee. As the No. 4 team in the country and with very little opportunity to post impressive wins against a weak Pac-12 conference this year, the Ducks need to keep posting impressive wins if they're going to get in the playoff this year.

Washington's season got off to a horrific start, losing to FCS Montana and then to Michigan. While they sit at .500 for the year, they're coming into this game with their southernly neighbors on a modest 2-game winning streak. Okay, neighbors is polite, but really, these teams hate each other.

Can Washington get in the Ducks way as they try to win a third straight Pac-12 title and a fifth in 11 years?

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting this weekend at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

OREGON at WASHINGTON– Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Oregon (-7)

O/U Total: 50.5

Brendan Gulick: Oregon 28, Washington 21

I think Oregon is a decidedly more talented team and they absolutely have everything to lose if this thing goes south. I'm not sure if I really believe in my heart that Oregon is the fourth-best team in the country right now, but I'll grant that they're probably deserving of a No. 4 ranking with the win over the Buckeyes. I still think they have a to prove and losing C.J. Verdell hurts in my opinion.

That said, Travis Dye, Anthony Brown and the Ducks offense has looked pretty good the last few games since inexplicably losing to Stanford. Washington has the nation's top-ranked pass defense, but they need to do a much better job against the run.

I think when Oregon plays to its full potential, they're unquestionably the better team here. But something about this game being canceled last year and Oregon's shakiness this season has me a bit weary of a convincing win. I think the Ducks slip away with a 1-score win.

Andrew Lind: Oregon 38, Washington 13

I’m certain Oregon is going to drop a road game this month, it just won’t be this one. The Ducks have scored 86 points in their last two games and appear to be gaining confidence offensively after showing signs of inconsistency earlier this season.

On the other hand, Washington is averaging just 22.8 points per game and head coach Jimmy Lake’s comments about Oregon not being a rival will only add some extra motivation for the Ducks on both sides of the ball.

Brett Hiltbrand: Oregon 24, Washington 17

First off...blah. It's a little unfortunate for the Ducks, but given the injuries and their somewhat stumbly bit of play, the only reason to watch Oregon right now is to see if/when they lose and how it influences the fourth spot in the CFP. That defeat doesn't happen this week (my money is on the road to Utah on November 20) but it's coming unless Oregon OC Joe Moorhead finds some magic somewhere. And full credit to where it's due...there aren't many coordinators more capable of that than him.

Caleb Spinner: Oregon 28, Washington 13

This season may be the closest Oregon has been to a CFP team since they played the Buckeyes in the natty back in 2014. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Oregon’s offense is scoring 36.1 points a game despite being mostly known exclusively for their defense. Washington has some good players on their roster, but none that jump too far off the page as game-changing talents. The spread has this as a close one (Oregon -7), but I think the gap will be wider than that. Oregon takes care of business, 38-13.

-----

-----

-----

