Game Prediction: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 13 Auburn Tigers

Smash-mouth football in the SEC West between a pair of teams that are still alive in the conference championship race!

There are likely to be a lot of eyeballs on this game this weekend because in addition to being a good matchup in the SEC, it's actually the only game in the country this weekend that pins a pair of top-25 teams against one another.

It's also notable because both teams are very much alive in the SEC West. Texas A&M beat Alabama, so while they need some help, they hold a head-to-head tie breaker with the Tide. Auburn lost at Penn State and lost to Georgia - hardly bad losses - and they still get to play Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Outside of the Big Ten East (which currently has three of the top seven teams in the country), this might be the most intriguing division in college football.

Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting this weekend at Kyle Field in College Station.

AUBURN at TEXAS A&M – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-4.5)

O/U Total: 49.5

Brendan Gulick: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 24

As the year has gone on, I admit I like a little more what I see from Bo Nix. He's still been a little shaky at times, but Nix has done a good enough job fighting through adversity and he's put Auburn in position to make a late season run. With two losses, I think it's very unlikely that they could make the College Football Playoff. But they definitely will have a chance to make a run at the SEC title if they can win games against A&M, Alabama and Georgia in three of the next five weeks ... a tall order to say the least.

It's been an emotionally trying season for the Aggies. High high's and low low's ... beating Alabama is a big deal, but struggling to beat Colorado wasn't exactly eye-popping. They lost to a pair of good opponents in Arkansas and Mississippi State, so they're going to need some help if they want to play for a conference title.

Auburn has run the ball pretty well lately, but the Aggies defensive line is probably the strength of that unit and they're going to be tough to run against. On the flip side, A&M loves to run it with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, while Auburn's defense has generally been pretty good in that regard.

I expect this to be a really tough and relatively low scoring game. Both teams are capable of winning, but I'll go with A&M at home.

Andrew Lind: Auburn 30, Texas A&M 27

Not only is this the lone game between ranked opponents this week, but it will play a massive role in race for the the SEC West title. An Auburn win keeps us on track for the winner of the Iron Bowl heading to Atlanta, while a Texas A&M win only boosts Alabama’s resume and gives the Crimson Tide a bit of a cushion.

The Aggies are coming in fresh with a week off and on a three-game winning streak, but the Tigers are also full of confidence after a top-10 win against Ole Miss. Give me Bo Nix making a gritty play in overtime for the win.

Brett Hiltbrand: Auburn 35, Texas A&M 31

We could talk about how this game is intriguing from the standpoint of how the aforementioned CFP committee spins the result of this game for Alabama, but that would be doing this game a bit of a disservice. This has the makings of being an awesome afternoon that sets Twitter on fire for the better part of 36 hours. I defer to Auburn because I like what I've seen from them especially recently. Tough one to call though.

Caleb Spinner: Auburn 28, Texas A&M 23

This game is tied in my mind for the biggest game of the week. Auburn and A&M feel like the overall same team to me this season: a talented football team with one or two huge ranked wins boosting their ranking. Auburn’s two ranked wins (over No. 17 Arkansas and No. 10 Ole Miss) have come over the last two weeks, which says something about the time they're arguably peaking, or at least that they’re staying strong late in the season. Texas A&M squeaked by Alabama with a field goal, which granted is still a win, but may not be as much of a strength indicator as Auburn’s double-digits ranked victories. I’m going with the Tigers in a close one, 28-23.

