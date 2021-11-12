Game Prediction: No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

The Aggies and Rebels are both a long shot to make the SEC Championship game, but a win this weekend (and some help) would keep their dreams alive. Who walks away with their hopes intact?

This is a must-win game for the Aggies, who are still in position to potentially overtake Alabama in the SEC West. After getting left out of last year's College Football Playoff, you can bet Jimbo Fisher's team isn't going to take any opportunity for granted the rest of the year.

Ole Miss has flashed as an elite offense at times this year, but they haven't been able to sustain it quite long enough to hold off some of the other top teams in the country.

After last year's game was canceled because of CoVID-19, Here's what our BuckeyesNow staff is expecting in this titanic clash in the SEC.

TEXAS A&M at OLE MISS – Saturday, 7 p.m.

Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

O/U Total: 57.0

Brendan Gulick: Texas A&M 30, Ole Miss 21

This is a fascinating matchup this late in the season. Both teams have run the ball at in incredibly high level this year, but neither seem to really have it going at wide receiver right now. I'm not sure it's going to be an incredibly high scoring game because I think the clock is going to keep moving. But the reality is that Ole Miss is banged up everywhere on the offense right now expect for running back, and I'm not sure their makeshift offensive line this week will get the job done.

Texas A&M runs it at 5.43 yards per carry and they're clearly rolling these last few weeks after tough back-to-back losses. I think the Aggies get it done on the road.

Andrew Lind: Texas A&M 35, Ole Miss 21

While Georgia’s defense gets all of the national attention, Texas A&M’s has quietly put together some really strong performances over the last month. In fact, the Aggies gave up just three points last week to an Auburn team that seemed to be hitting its stride offensively.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, was among the nation’s best in yards and points per game early on but has come back to Earth a bit in recent weeks due to bumps and bruises at quarterback, wide receiver and along the offensive line. They won’t be able to keep up with Texas A&M from a physicality standpoint as a result.

Brett Hiltbrand: Ole Miss 31, Texas A&M 20

Got my jokes out of the way for the time being to be semi-serious with this one. Can anyone lend Jimbo some duct tape to help keep his offense together? Damnit...lasted a full sentence. The Aggies' offense is legitimately injured and that legitimately sucks because this game would be much more interesting if that wasn't the case. Ole Miss looks fun and since I've certainly made more than enough fun of Tennessee this week, I'll just leave it at that. No more Lane Kiffin jokes....for now.

Caleb Spinner: Ole Miss 27, Texas A&M 24

This, ladies and gentlemen, is my game of the week. The Aggies can brag they defeated the Crimson Tide, but they also fell to unranked Mississippi State. The Rebels can argue both their wins came against ranked opponents, but of more significance is their stellar passing offense. Quarterback Matt Corral is a force to be reckoned with, with 2,527 passing yards, a 162.9 QBR and a 16:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Aggies will keep things interesting, but the Rebs will prove victorious, 27-24.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Freshman Tight End Sam Hart Loses Black Stripe

Dawand Jones Says Home-State Purdue Never Offered Him A Scholarship

Ohio State Freshman Walk-On DB Andrew Moore Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State Ranked No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Feeling Comfortable, Earning More Reps In Practice

Jack Miller To Remain Suspended While Buckeyes Gather Information About Arrest

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook