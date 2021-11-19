Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Game Prediction: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks At No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

    Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Razorbacks and Crimson Tide?
    Author:

    Alabama can secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons with a victory over Arkansas, which has lost 13 straight games in this series but is much improved this season under second-year head coach Sam Pittman.

    This will be a battle of strengths, as the Razorbacks average 233.5 rushing yards per game, while the Crimson Tide allow just 81.5 yards per game. So which Arkansas team shows up, the one that beat Texas, Texas A&M and LSU or laid an egg at Georgia?

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    ARKANSAS at ALABAMA Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on CBS
    Spread: Alabama (-20.5)
    O/U Total: 57.5

    Brendan Gulick: Alabama 42, Arkansas 17

    At the beginning of the season, I really thought Arkansas had turned the corner and could be a contender in the SEC West. But as the year has progressed, they haven’t proven that they can beat the best teams in the conference. The Razorbacks have flashes of good play, but they just haven’t been consistent enough.

    If you’re going to beat Alabama, you better play 60 rock-solid minutes of football. The Crimson Tide aren’t typically the kind of team that gets caught looking ahead and I don’t think they’ll be too distracted by what’s to come the next two weeks as they look to go back to the college football playoff and defend their title. I think the Tide rolls big this week.

    Andrew Lind: Alabama 45, Arkansas 10

    This game feels like a trap, not for Alabama, but for those of us making predictions given how the Crimson Tide haven’t seemed like their usual selves this season.

    Their run defense has been a strong suit, though, and that’s not a good thing for the Razorbacks, who will need to get things going on the ground to pull an upset. Expect this to be similar to their matchup with Georgia earlier this year – a 37-0 Bulldogs win. 

    -----

    Read More

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

    Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller After OVI Charges Reduced

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

    OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

    Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

    Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks At No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

    5 minutes ago
    Clemson Tigers
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons At Clemson Tigers

    12 minutes ago
    Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys At Texas Tech Red Raiders

    16 minutes ago
    Michigan State Spartans
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 7 Michigan State Spartans At No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

    17 minutes ago
    15. Harry Miller
    Football

    Ohio State OL Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury

    1 hour ago
    Instant Analysis (Xavier Post)
    Basketball

    Instant Analysis: Reacting to Ohio State's Loss to Xavier

    15 hours ago
    Chris Holtmann Presser (Post-Xavier)
    Basketball

    Chris Holtmann's Postgame Comments After Falling To Xavier

    16 hours ago
    E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Major Takeaways From Ohio State's Hard Fought Loss To Xavier

    16 hours ago