Game Prediction: No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks At No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Razorbacks and Crimson Tide?

Alabama can secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons with a victory over Arkansas, which has lost 13 straight games in this series but is much improved this season under second-year head coach Sam Pittman.

This will be a battle of strengths, as the Razorbacks average 233.5 rushing yards per game, while the Crimson Tide allow just 81.5 yards per game. So which Arkansas team shows up, the one that beat Texas, Texas A&M and LSU or laid an egg at Georgia?

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

ARKANSAS at ALABAMA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Spread: Alabama (-20.5)

O/U Total: 57.5

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 42, Arkansas 17

At the beginning of the season, I really thought Arkansas had turned the corner and could be a contender in the SEC West. But as the year has progressed, they haven’t proven that they can beat the best teams in the conference. The Razorbacks have flashes of good play, but they just haven’t been consistent enough.

If you’re going to beat Alabama, you better play 60 rock-solid minutes of football. The Crimson Tide aren’t typically the kind of team that gets caught looking ahead and I don’t think they’ll be too distracted by what’s to come the next two weeks as they look to go back to the college football playoff and defend their title. I think the Tide rolls big this week.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 45, Arkansas 10

This game feels like a trap, not for Alabama, but for those of us making predictions given how the Crimson Tide haven’t seemed like their usual selves this season.

Their run defense has been a strong suit, though, and that’s not a good thing for the Razorbacks, who will need to get things going on the ground to pull an upset. Expect this to be similar to their matchup with Georgia earlier this year – a 37-0 Bulldogs win.

