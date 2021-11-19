Game Prediction: Iowa State Cyclones At No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Cyclones and Sooners?

Oklahoma saw its 17-game winning streak come to an end last week with a loss at Baylor, and the Sooners could soon kiss their slim College Football Playoff hopes goodbye if their inconsistent offense doesn’t bounce back against Iowa State.

The Cyclones, on the other hand, were considered the second-best team in the Big XII coming into the season. That falls upon quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in six wins compared to five touchdowns and six interceptions in losses.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

IOWA STATE at OKLAHOMA – Saturday, 12 p.m. on FOX

Spread: Oklahoma (-3.5)

O/U Total: 59.5

Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma 30, Iowa State 27

Matt Campbell’s midweek comments about championship expectations came across a little odd to me. The Cyclones certainly haven’t lived up to the preseason hype, but I still think they were pretty good football team.

There were also plenty of distractions this week around Lincoln Riley potentially going to LSU, but I’m not sure there’s any real juice there. I think the Sooners will respond with a nice victory after their season came crashing down on their heads last weekend.

Andrew Lind: Iowa State 31, Oklahoma 28

Oklahoma finally ran out of luck last week and could very easily find itself suffering a second straight loss to against an Iowa State team that always plays it tough – with their last six meetings decided by 10 points or less.

On the other hand, the Cyclones haven’t lived up to their preseason expectations and are also coming off a tough loss. I just think quarterback Purdy will have his best game of the year to upset the Sooners on the road.

