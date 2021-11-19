Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Game Prediction: No. 7 Michigan State Spartans At No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

    Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Spartans and Buckeyes?
    Author:

    Michigan State has an opportunity to take control of the Big Ten East Division race with a win in Columbus, as it would hold the tiebreaker over both Ohio State and Michigan.

    If the Buckeyes defend their home turf, though, it would set up a winner-take-all game against the Wolverines next weekend – assuming Michigan takes care of business at Maryland on Saturday.

    This game features two of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. A big-time performance in this spot could give either the lead heading into the final week of the regular season.

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    MICHIGAN STATE at OHIO STATESaturday, 12 p.m. on ABC
    Spread: Ohio State (-19)
    O/U Total: 68.5

    Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 52, Michigan State 21

    I love the Buckeyes this week, and I think this is going to resemble last weekend’s game against Purdue. Michigan State offense has shown they can run the football affectively, and I expect that they will have some longer drives and control time of possession reasonably well. But they literally have the last-ranked pass defense in the country and they don’t generate a crazy good pass rush.

    I’m anticipating that Stroud is going to have another four or five touchdown performance, while throwing for 350 yards or more.

    Andrew Lind: Ohio State 55, Michigan State 17

    Michigan State’s passing defense is among the worst in the nation, so expect another big game for Stroud, who can cement his status as the Heisman Trophy favorite against a team featuring another top candidate for the award.

    I do expect Walker to get his yards, as well, but the Buckeyes know this is a game where they can rack up a bunch of style points in the eyes of the playoff committee, since the Spartans are ranked in the top 10. Ryan Day will keep his foot on the gas all the way until the final whistle. 

    -----

    Read More

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

    Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller After OVI Charges Reduced

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

    OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

    Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

    Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    Michigan State Spartans
    Football

    Game Prediction: No. 7 Michigan State Spartans At No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

    51 seconds ago
    15. Harry Miller
    Football

    Ohio State OL Harry Miller Out For Season With Knee Injury

    1 hour ago
    Instant Analysis (Xavier Post)
    Basketball

    Instant Analysis: Reacting to Ohio State's Loss to Xavier

    14 hours ago
    Chris Holtmann Presser (Post-Xavier)
    Basketball

    Chris Holtmann's Postgame Comments After Falling To Xavier

    16 hours ago
    E.J. Liddell
    Basketball

    Major Takeaways From Ohio State's Hard Fought Loss To Xavier

    16 hours ago
    Ohio State-Xavier
    Basketball

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Struggling Against Xavier

    17 hours ago
    Ohio State Fans
    Football

    Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

    20 hours ago
    Michigan State Defense
    Football

    Scouting Report: Michigan State's Defense Poses Unique Threat For Buckeyes

    21 hours ago