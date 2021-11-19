Game Prediction: No. 7 Michigan State Spartans At No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Spartans and Buckeyes?

Michigan State has an opportunity to take control of the Big Ten East Division race with a win in Columbus, as it would hold the tiebreaker over both Ohio State and Michigan.

If the Buckeyes defend their home turf, though, it would set up a winner-take-all game against the Wolverines next weekend – assuming Michigan takes care of business at Maryland on Saturday.

This game features two of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy in Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. A big-time performance in this spot could give either the lead heading into the final week of the regular season.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

MICHIGAN STATE at OHIO STATE– Saturday, 12 p.m. on ABC

Spread: Ohio State (-19)

O/U Total: 68.5

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 52, Michigan State 21

I love the Buckeyes this week, and I think this is going to resemble last weekend’s game against Purdue. Michigan State offense has shown they can run the football affectively, and I expect that they will have some longer drives and control time of possession reasonably well. But they literally have the last-ranked pass defense in the country and they don’t generate a crazy good pass rush.

I’m anticipating that Stroud is going to have another four or five touchdown performance, while throwing for 350 yards or more.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 55, Michigan State 17

Michigan State’s passing defense is among the worst in the nation, so expect another big game for Stroud, who can cement his status as the Heisman Trophy favorite against a team featuring another top candidate for the award.

I do expect Walker to get his yards, as well, but the Buckeyes know this is a game where they can rack up a bunch of style points in the eyes of the playoff committee, since the Spartans are ranked in the top 10. Ryan Day will keep his foot on the gas all the way until the final whistle.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State To Reduce Price Of Football Season Tickets In 2022

Ohio State Reinstates Suspended QB Jack Miller After OVI Charges Reduced

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, 2023 Class

OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!