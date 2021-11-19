Game Prediction: No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys At Texas Tech Red Raiders

Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Cowboys and Red Raiders?

With just two weeks left in the regular season, Oklahoma State controls its fate in the Big XII. A win over Texas Tech combined with a Baylor loss could set up the first of two straight games against in-state rival Oklahoma

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, are bowl eligible for the first time sine 2017. This could be a high-scoring game as the teams have combined for at least 75 points in eight of their last nine meetings.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

OKLAHOMA STATE at TEXAS TECH – Saturday, 8 p.m. on FOX

Spread: Oklahoma State (-10)

O/U Total: 55.5

Brendan Gulick: Oklahoma State 42, Texas Tech 21

I still find it kind of funny that the Cowboys’ defense is really the unit that deserves all the praise for their success this year. This program has struggled for so long to put out an elite defense to match a high-powered office, and now the roles are reversed.

Offensively, the Cowboys have gotten better as the season has gone along and I think they’ve got a good chance to make a New Year’s Six bowl game. I don’t think this will be a close game and it sets up a huge showdown with OU next weekend.

Andrew Lind: Oklahoma State 34, Texas Tech 17

Oklahoma State represents the Big XII’s best chance at making it to the College Football Playoff thanks to a defense that allows just 282.8 yards per game, good for third in the nation.

The Cowboys’ offense, meanwhile, is led by the best running back you’ve never heard of, Jaylen Warren, who has rushed for 1,041 yards and 10 touchdowns. If he has another big game, they’ll win with ease.

