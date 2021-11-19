Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Game Prediction: No. 3 Oregon Ducks At No. 23 Utah Utes

    Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Ducks and Utes?
    Both Oregon and Utah have a chance to wrap up their respective divisions in the Pac-12 with a win, which could ultimately lead to them facing off for a second time early next month. A loss, however, would eliminate the Ducks from College Football Playoff contention.

    The Utes lead the conference in scoring with 38.4 points and total offense with 466.3 yards per game. They’ve also allowed just 10 sacks all season, good for 10th in the country, so they could take projected No. 1 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux out of the game entirely. 

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    OREGON at UTAHSaturday, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
    Spread: Utah (-3)
    O/U Total: 59

    Brendan Gulick: Utah 35, Oregon 31

    This is the game that I’ve been waiting to see Oregon play all year long. I’m not sure if I can totally put my finger on it, but something about the way Utah plays would make me very nervous as a Ducks fan.

    I think Oregon has achieved over its skis for the last several weeks and even though they are currently inside the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, I think a tough loss this week knocks them out of the postseason picture.”

    Andrew Lind: Utah 35, Oregon 28

    Much like Oklahoma last week, Oregon suffering a late-season road loss that eliminates them from College Football Playoff contention has felt inevitable for weeks. Well, this is the week it finally happens. 

    Despite some early season struggles, I think Utah is the better all-around team. The Utes certainly more consistent at the quarterback position, where I think Anthony Brown makes a late-game turnover that seals the Ducks’ fate. 

