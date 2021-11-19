Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Game Prediction: No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons At Clemson Tigers

    Who does our staff think will win Saturday's game between the Demon Deacons and Tigers?
    Wake Forest can clinch its first ACC Atlantic Division title since 2006 with a win at Clemson, which has won 32 consecutive games at home – the nation’s longest home winning streak.

    The Tigers, meanwhile, haven’t quite lived up to expectations this season, dropping games against Georgia and at N.C. State and Pittsburgh. A win in this spot would keep their slim hopes for a seventh straight conference title hopes alive, but they’ll need their best offensive performance of the season to make it happen.

    Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

    WAKE FOREST at CLEMSON Saturday, 12 p.m. on ESPN
    Spread: Clemson (-4.5)
    O/U Total: 56.5

    Brendan Gulick: Clemson 28, Wake Forest 27

    This may not be the most popular opinion, but I have a hunch that Clemson is going to win this game. It’s been a pretty tough season for the Tigers compared to the expectations they have as a program, and Wake Forest is certainly having one of the best seasons in program history.

    The Demon Deacons are probably the better team, but something tells me Clemson is going to come up with a big victory and keep themselves somewhat relevant toward the top of the ACC. Even though the Tigers won’t be playing for a conference championship game this year, I think a win this weekend will reinject some life in that program.

    Andrew Lind: Wake Forest 38, Clemson 24

    Clemson has the best defense Wake Forest has faced all season, but I still expect the Demon Deacons to put up points. There is a ton of pressure on them, though, as a win would send them to the ACC Championship and a loss would take their fate out of their own hands.

    The Tigers, meanwhile, have won 32 straight games at home, so they should get a boost from the crowd. I just don’t think their offense can put up enough points to keep up and keep their slim conference title hopes alive. 

