A New Quarterback Leaves Jeremiah Smith Forgotten in the Hesiman Race

Jeremiah Smith came out firing to start the 2026 season, immediately solidifying himself as the favorite to win the most prestigious trophy in college football. But now it feels as if Smith has been forgotten in the race due to all the changes with the Buckeyes.

Yes, this season for the Buckeyes is not at all how they expected it to go. The preseason number one, a lot of returners on the offensive side, and the prestige and history of Ohio State had the expectations set high.

Smith continued to make history all throughout the season. Broke numerous Ohio State records within the first three of four weeks of the season. He also just set the new BIG Ten touchdown record against USC, which seems like it is being a lot more overlooked due to the loss.

Jeremiah Smith isn’t just the best player in college football—he’s been that guy throughout his entire three-year career at Ohio State. And he does it all with zero drama, a business-first mindset, and an unmatched work ethic.



An absolute superstar who lets his game do the… — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) November 3, 2026

He also is the first Buckeyes receiver to achieve three seasons of 1,000 yards or more. Records continue to be broken, so why doesn't feel like Smith is going to be the first reciever since Devonta Smith in 2020 to win the Heisman?

Ever since the struggles that Julian Sayin had in that game against Indiana, the Heisman voters have shifted their focus away from Smith as the favorite. Now with the new quarterback for the Buckeyes; it feels like Smith has been overlooked even more.

The game against USC wasn't his strongest performance, he finished with 10 catches for 83 yards and the lone and record breaking touchdown. Smith was also visibly frustrated after the loss which just shows his competitive nature.

Can Smith get back on track going forward with Luke Fahey potentially being at the helm going forward?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) signals during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He hasn't had over 100 yards since the Iowa win, and all but one of those games were still with Sayin at the helm. His receptions were also down as he only had four catches in their wins against Indiana and Maryland.

Fahey has all the arm talent in the world, but if he cannot help lead the Buckeyes to wins, then Smith is going to continue to drop in the Heisman race. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has really started to heat up and has led the Hurricanes to a perfect record and the number one spot in the AP poll.

If the Hurricanes continue on that trajectory and the Buckeyes continue to lose, Smith has not shot at the Heisman.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may not be completely fair to put all the blame on the freshman quarterback, but after that disastrous USC loss everyone has turned their attention away from Smith.

So how does Smith regain control in the Heisman race?

Arthur Smith and Jeremiah Smith need to help his young quarterback out. Smith is such a good athlete that the Buckeyes need to get him out in space and let him be a playmaker.

Short screen passes, slants across the middle and ten-yard curl routes are excellent ways of doing this. If Fahey and Smith can connect on these, then it opens up the long game, where he is at his best.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) reacts during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels unfair to say that Smith's chances fully rely on whoever his quarterback is, but it is reality. If Fahey plays well then his odds skyrocket once again and he is back at the top of the Heisman race.