Former Ohio State Linebacker Stars In Fall Camp Hype Video
Ohio State Buckeyes coaches, players and fans are just one sleep away from the first day of August. What that entails is the first day of fall training camp in Columbus. The official first day of the football season is certainly something to be excited for, no matter what your role is as a member of Ohio State nation.
The Ohio State football social media team may have even just increased the excitement after a not so subtle Christmas twist in their most recent hype video. On Wednesday night, they released a video of former star linebacker and current linebackers coach James Laurinaitis reading a story called "'Twas The Night Before Fall Camp." The "Little Animal" was perhaps the perfect candidate to read this story and get the fanbase fired up.
The first few days of fall camp will actually take place in front of fans as part of The Ohio State Football Kickoff Week, presented by several event sponsors. Not only will fans get to witness the first few days of practice, but on Thursday there will be a luncheon where Ryan Day and some assistant coaches will be part of a question and answer session.
Camp will be an opportunity to answer some questions about this year's team, get a taste of what this season will look like with the current squad and also just get to enjoy some football back on the practice fields.
The first day of the month provides the first fall practice and the last day of the month will bring the first game of the season. Ohio State hosts Akron on August 31st at 3:30 PM.