Garrett Wilson Continues Holding Himself to High Standard

Adam Prescott

If anyone was concerned with Garrett Wilson moving inside to the slot this fall, the sophomore wide receiver stymied those question marks with a mightily impressive season-opener this past weekend against Nebraska.

A former five-star recruit, Wilson (Austin, Texas/Lake Travis HS) erupted for new career-highs of seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown as the Buckeyes rolled, 52-17.

“I think our coaches have did a great job mocking the game environment before we touched the field this past Saturday,” Wilson told the media Tuesday afternoon. “We were moving at game speed most of the time and it kept us ready to play…

“Just overall, having the extended offseason allowed us to work on so many routes,” Wilson added. “Justin (Fields) doesn’t miss much so, when he’s on target, I have to make sure I do my job.”

The 6-foot, 193-pound aerial threat certainly did his job as Saturday progressed. He caught a handful of timely routes, all centered around his biggest play of a 42-yard touchdown grab up the seam near the end of the first quarter. It put Ohio State ahead 14-7 and the team never trailed again.

“I knew (when lining up) that if the safety did what we thought from watching film, then I would be getting the ball,” Wilson began to explain. “It was me matched up on a corner and, once I saw him take an outside step, I knew Justin was coming my way. He hit me right in stride.”

Wilson enjoyed a very nice inaugural season in 2019 as a true freshman, posting 30 receptions for 432 yards and five TD’s. He was then moved from the perimeter to the slot this offseason when factoring in the void left by all-time receptions leader K.J. Hill and the addition/potential of others.

“Every week I’m working on getting better there,” Wilson said. “I’m still mixing in some of the outside but definitely looking for those favorable matchups in the slot. No matter who I’m matched up against, I hold myself to a high standard to get open and win.”

