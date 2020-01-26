BuckeyeMaven
Harrison's Interception Highlights Senior Bowl for Buckeyes

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's players in the Senior Bowl made most of their noise during the week of practices and not on Saturday, but that's the preferred plan of attack to impress NFL Scouts.

Receiver K.J. Hill, guard Jonah Jackson, linebacker Malik Harrison and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton wound up on the winning North squad, while Austin Mack was part of the losing South team in the 34-17 final at Mobile, Al.

Harrison made the biggest play of the day for the former Buckeyes with a first-half interception of a tipped pass from Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts.

Hamilton joined Harrison on the North's starting defense and did what he made a routine for OSU this past season, disrupting blocks in the center of the offensive line.

He and Utah's Bradlee Anae also collabored on a third-quarter sack.

Hamilton drew praise from NFL Network analyst Charles Davis, who termed him an “under-the-radar” player who helped himself in the draft with his performance.

“You're not gonna have big numbers in there," Davis said. "But I thought he did work in there."

Hill did the same all week, winning a vote from North defensive backs as the best wide receiver on his team.

He had one catch for one yard and also returned a punt 18 yards, but definitely rose on draft boards with his performance throughout the week.

Jackson started for the North in the second quarter and, on his first play, helped protect Michigan's Shea Patterson on a 75-yard touchdown pass.

To balance the rosters by position, Mack played for the South squad.

He caught one pass for 14 yards to convert a fourth-and-5 in the fourth quarter.

