Here’s Where Ohio State Ranks In Latest CFP Rankings
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain as the No. 2 ranked team in the country in the newest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings.
Despite maintaining the No. 2 spot, head coach Ryan Day and the No. 5 seed Buckeyes would take on a different opponent during the first round of the playoffs with the BYU Cougars currently sitting as the No. 12 seed.
The 12-team College Football Playoffs structure changed the entire playoff format, as the top four seeds are reserved for the top conference champions. The Buckeyes' Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks forces the program to the No. 5 seed. The Cougars' Week 12 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks also knocked the program down in the rankings, making them the No. 12 seed.
BYU, the projected Big 12 conference champion, is 9-1 on the season with key victories against SMU, Kansas State, and Utah. Head coach Kalani Sitake and his squad have an important matchup in Week 13 against No. 21 ranked Arizona State. The battle between two of the top teams in the conference plays a critical factor in determining who makes the playoffs out of the Big 12.
While the Buckeyes' potential first-round opponent could be decided on Saturday, Ohio State's matchup against the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers is a must-win game. A victory on Saturday would give the team two-top 5 wins heading into the final game of the regular season against the Michigan Wolverines.
The Hoosiers will travel to Columbus for the highly-anticipated Week 13 contest. Kickoff for OSU is set for 12:00 PM EST on FOX.