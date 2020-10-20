SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

High School All-American Bowl Game Canceled

Kyle Kelly

Down goes another.

2020 has only been good at one thing and that is canceling events. This time around, it is making its way to 2021.

The 2021 All-American Bowl has been canceled.

Ohio State was slated to have 12 commits play in this year’s game.

Quarterback Kyle McCord, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, wide receivers Jayden Ballard and Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, defensive end Jack Sawyer, defensive linemen Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams, linebacker Reid Carrico and cornerbacks Jakailin Johnson and Jordan Hancock will all be sidelined from showcasing their talents on NBC. The game was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2021.

“Our priority is on the health and safety of players, their friends and family, and everyone associated with the Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports in a statement. “While we will miss the Bowl in San Antonio this year, we look forward to celebrating all 100 athletes joining the All-American Bowl family and recognizing their hard work and dedication on Jan. 2 on NBC.”

Instead of playing a game this year, the All-American Bowl will celebrate the 2021 class in an NBC special called, “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

NBC said, “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” will include unique features and analysis, as well as college declarations by select players. The special will be hosted by NBC Sports’ Paul Burmeister, alongside analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and reporter, former Notre Dame wide receiver and 2013 All-American Bowl alumnus Corey Robinson. Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports, will provide highlights and expert analysis throughout the two-hour special

The game is set to return in January of 2022 in San Antonio featuring next year’s graduating class.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Football Game Day 2020 Protocols

Aside from the team playing each Saturday, there won't be many things that resemble traditional Ohio State football game day pageantry this fall.

Brendan Gulick

by

emadden13

Coach Stud Fired Up About Ohio State Offensive Line Potential, Depth

Ohio State offensive line coach Studrawa said this group could be perhaps the best line in program history. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Harry Miller, Nick Petit-Frere Named Offensive Line Starters

Miller and "NPF" round out a Buckeye offensive line that is projected to be one of the best in college football.

Brendan Gulick

Five Positions Still Being Situated for Ohio State Football

Many pieces are firmly in place, but other spots on the field are still finding configuration.

Adam Prescott

Football Game Preview: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

How to watch, betting information, recent series history, team capsules and more

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day: The Anxiety and Nerves are Starting to Kick In

Ryan Day is glad to be feeling some of the normal feelings associated with Ohio State football as they prepare for kickoff on Saturday against Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Top Five Basketball Recruiting Classes Under Thad Matta

Ranking the best groups during the former era from 2004-17.

Adam Prescott

Counter Intel: What to Know About Nebraska Before Ohio State's Opener

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for their opener against Nebraska, here are a few things that you need to know.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Penn State is ABC's National Game of the Week at Penn State on Halloween

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will kick at 7:30 in the premier matchup in the Big Ten this season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Open as 26-Point Favorite vs. Nebraska

The Buckeyes are massive favorites against the Cornhuskers and are expected to have no problem in their season-opener. Plus, check out which team ESPN is projecting Ohio State to see in the CFP.

Kyle Kelly