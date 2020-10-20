Down goes another.

2020 has only been good at one thing and that is canceling events. This time around, it is making its way to 2021.

The 2021 All-American Bowl has been canceled.

Ohio State was slated to have 12 commits play in this year’s game.

Quarterback Kyle McCord, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, wide receivers Jayden Ballard and Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, defensive end Jack Sawyer, defensive linemen Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams, linebacker Reid Carrico and cornerbacks Jakailin Johnson and Jordan Hancock will all be sidelined from showcasing their talents on NBC. The game was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2021.

“Our priority is on the health and safety of players, their friends and family, and everyone associated with the Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports in a statement. “While we will miss the Bowl in San Antonio this year, we look forward to celebrating all 100 athletes joining the All-American Bowl family and recognizing their hard work and dedication on Jan. 2 on NBC.”

Instead of playing a game this year, the All-American Bowl will celebrate the 2021 class in an NBC special called, “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

NBC said, “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” will include unique features and analysis, as well as college declarations by select players. The special will be hosted by NBC Sports’ Paul Burmeister, alongside analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and reporter, former Notre Dame wide receiver and 2013 All-American Bowl alumnus Corey Robinson. Barton Simmons, director of scouting for 247Sports, will provide highlights and expert analysis throughout the two-hour special

The game is set to return in January of 2022 in San Antonio featuring next year’s graduating class.