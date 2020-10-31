HOW TO WATCH: Ohio State vs. Penn State

See below for pertinent information regarding tonight's clash in Happy Valley!

General Info

Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)

Coverage Begins: 7:30 p.m.

Kickoff Time: 7:44 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Spread - Ohio State (-10.5)

O/U Total - 64

How to Watch: ABC (along with related mobile apps or streaming device)

How to Listen: Ohio State Sports Radio Network and flagship WBNS 97.1 FM or WBNS/Columbus (1460 AM)

Commentators: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Maria Taylor (sideline)

Ohio State Team Capsule: The Buckeyes did what many thought they would on Saturday, pulling away for a lopsided 52-17 victory over Nebraska. Justin Fields was near-perfect throwing the football and Garrett Wilson delivered a stellar day from the slot. The status of fellow wideout Chris Olave is positive, as he will be available to play but would like to avoid some of the nasty hits he absorbed last weekend.

Penn State Team Capsule: The Nittany Lions endured a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana on a controversial two-point conversion finish by the Hoosiers. They now return home with a nasty taste in their mouth looking to turn around some narrow defeats to OSU. Quarterback Sean Clifford accounted for 357 total yards in the opener.

