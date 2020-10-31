SI.com
HOW TO WATCH: Ohio State vs. Penn State

Adam Prescott

See below for pertinent information regarding tonight's clash in Happy Valley!

General Info
Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)
Coverage Begins: 7:30 p.m.
Kickoff Time: 7:44 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers
Spread - Ohio State (-10.5)
O/U Total - 64

How to Watch: ABC (along with related mobile apps or streaming device)

How to Listen: Ohio State Sports Radio Network and flagship WBNS 97.1 FM or WBNS/Columbus (1460 AM)

Commentators: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Maria Taylor (sideline)

Ohio State Team Capsule: The Buckeyes did what many thought they would on Saturday, pulling away for a lopsided 52-17 victory over Nebraska. Justin Fields was near-perfect throwing the football and Garrett Wilson delivered a stellar day from the slot. The status of fellow wideout Chris Olave is positive, as he will be available to play but would like to avoid some of the nasty hits he absorbed last weekend.

Penn State Team Capsule: The Nittany Lions endured a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana on a controversial two-point conversion finish by the Hoosiers. They now return home with a nasty taste in their mouth looking to turn around some narrow defeats to OSU. Quarterback Sean Clifford accounted for 357 total yards in the opener.

See below for other relatable and notable stories pertaining to this showdown:

Penn State Offensive Players to Watch

Penn State Defensive Players to Watch

Extended Series History

Ryan Day Weekly Press Conference

Noah Cain Out or Season

Three Keys and a Prediction

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Buckeyes Defeat Penn State, 38-25: How it Happened and Inside the Box Score

OSU never trails in Happy Valley and wins its fourth-straight game in the series.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State vs. Penn State: First Half Notebook

Here are my first half thoughts as the Buckeyes lead Penn State at halftime, 21-6.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Hilliard's False Positive Costs Him Penn State Game

Hilliard's false positive will cost him the chance to play in the Penn State game, although he will be allowed to be on the sidelines with the team and travel with them back to Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

Future Buckeye Roundup: Some Commits Advance, Others Endure Playoff Elimination

Wins, losses, big plays, tough endings, moving on, going home and everything in between.

Adam Prescott

Pigskin Pick'em: Picking Big Ten Week 2 Games

Here are my thoughts going into each of the Big Ten games this weekend.

Brendan Gulick

Three Keys and a Prediction for OSU vs. Penn State

Here are the things I'm most focused on as the Buckeyes prepare for the Nittany Lions in perhaps their biggest game of the season.

Brendan Gulick

Chris Olave Healthy, Available for Penn State Game

The Buckeyes best target was injured last week, but has recovered and will play on Saturday. Read more from today's availability report.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: OHSAA Regional Finals, Others Begin Postseason

Seven Ohio state commits lace up in regional finals/semifinals this weekend, while others begin their playoff push or continue the regular season.

Adam Prescott

Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Booker's Jump from Club Football to Varsity Action

Former club standout and current senior walk-on made first appearance for the Buckeyes last weekend.

Isabelle Fisher

How Amended Season Will Impact Justin Fields’ Draft Stock in 2021

Justin Fields is widely regarded as one of the best players in college football. But how will this shortened season affect his draft status, and where do we see him ending up in April's draft?

Eddie Marotta

Ericaherchick