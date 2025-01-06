How Will Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Perform Against Texas' Award-Winning DB?
Ohio State Buckeyes' highly-touted freshman, Jeremiah Smith, has quickly become one of the best wide receivers in the nation.
In his first season so far, Smith broke multiple school records, along with leading the team in receiving yards with 1,224 yards on 70 catches.
But now, Smith will face his toughest matchup this year during the Cotton Bowl against Texas' cornerback Jahdae Barron.
The 2024 recipient of the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in college football, is on an incredible run this year. Barron currently has five interceptions this season due to his ballhawk mentality in the secondary.
His aggressive style of play can be pesky for opposing offenses, as quarterbacks have a passer rating of 32.3 when targeting Barron this season. The 5-foot-11, 200 lbs cornerback gained a ton of draft hype this year, as NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid praised Barron's consistency throughout the 2024 season.
"Just finished watching the Texas A&M game. There aren’t many prospects across any position that have been more consistent than Texas DB Jahdae Barron this year..."- Jordan Reid via X
While Barron may be the toughest matchup so far for Smith, there are multiple different ways that the Buckeyes' No. 1 option could find success against Barron and the rest of Texas' stout secondary unit.
The biggest advantage that Smith possesses over Barron is his size. At 6-foot-3, 215 lbs, Smith has proven countless times this season that he has the ability to utilize his strength and height, especially against smaller defensive backs. In Ohio State's most recent contest, Smith did a tremendous job against Oregon's Jabbar Muhammad.
If the Longhorns decide to double team Smith, he could still find ways to create production in the passing game. With both Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and Gee Scott Jr. on the field with the young wideout, the group of pass catchers are a nightmare for opposing defenses. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly found ways to for Smith to get the ball against the Ducks despite him being Oregon's primary concern.