Instant Analysis: Ohio State Rolls Marshall In Lopsided, But Incomplete Win
Ohio State didn't come out of its week off looking all that sharp, but after roughly 20 minutes of some up-and-down play, the Buckeyes pulled away from the Marshall Thundering Herd, 49-14.
After an opening 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead, senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka exploded with a 68-yard touchdown to get Ohio State on the board. The Herd stuck in it for as long as they could, but Ohio State proved to be too much.
Ohio State leaned on the big play in Saturday's game. They had scores of 68 yards, 53 yards, 40 yards and a record-setting 86-yard touchdown by Quinshon Judkins.
One big area of concern that came up in Saturday's game was special teams. The kickoff team struggled as kicker Jayden Fielding kicked three consecutive kickoffs out of bounds, putting the Ohio State defense at a disadvantage coming out onto the field. Perhaps the biggest momentum swing of the game came when Brandon Inniss was bailed out by a Marshall penalty after he fumbled away a punt that would have given the Herd the football at roughly the 10 yard line.
Outside of two touchdown drives, the Buckeye defense shut the door on Marshall and made it really challenging for them to move the ball at times.
Brendan Gulick and Anthony Moeglin shared their instant analysis on their postgame episode of Buckeye Breakdown.
- 1:10 - 2:59 - Initial Game Thoughts
- 3:00 - 6:35 - That win felt clunky
- 6:36 - 8:35 - Ohio State's Home Run ability
- 8:40 - 10:39 - What we liked from Marshall
- 10:39 - 13:10 - Breaking down the WIll Howard Interception
- 13:11 - 16:45 - How hot was it out there?
- 16:46 - 17:59 - The biggest thing Ohio State needs to do this week before Michigan State
- 18:00 - 22:25 - Thoughts on the coordinators
- 22:45 - 24:28 - How we feel coming out of today