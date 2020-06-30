Ohio State Football signal caller Justin Fields made a semi-public appearance on the gridiron Monday evening, hitting the field for some work at the Elite 11 Quarterback Camp in Nashville, Tenn.

Fields, a junior entering his second season with the Buckeyes this fall, was named 2017 Most Valuable Player at the annual event and is now back to serve as a camp counselor.

The coveted three-day showcase welcomes the nation’s best soon-to-be high school seniors taking part in on-field drills, classroom instruction, off-field human development and routes-on-air. Ohio State five-star commit Kyle McCord is one of 20 individuals competing this time around.

Fields jumped into the action to help culminate day one, showcasing his skills as seen through a handful of video clips (below) posted by SI All-American’s Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr.

He completed a play-action pass to the back-left corner of the end zone, did the same toward the right side in a drill sequence with top QB prospect Caleb Williams, and even stretched the legs a bit to run a pattern over the middle while serving as a wide receiver. Check out those clips below!

Fields sparked Ohio State to a 13-1 record last season, his first in Columbus after transferring from Georgia, and fell just shy of reaching the national championship game. He will enter the upcoming season as a Heisman Trophy front-runner along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

