Friday Media Session with Quarterback Justin Fields

In a nice surprise, quarterback Justin Fields joined the end of Friday morning's zoom media session with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a handful of questions. See below for a few quick hitters covering a variety of topics:

ON CHRIS OLAVE AND LAST PLAY OF THE FIESTA BOWL:

“I think whether that play happened or not, we would have been working the same amount. Of course that sits unwell with us, but everyone knows Chris is a great receiver and hard worker. We both have been getting better this offseason.”

ON IF HE WANTS TO GET HIT THIS PRESEASON:

“Not really. I didn’t get hit last year before the season either, so I think I’ll be fine. I don’t plan on getting hit that much when games start either.”

ON YOUNGER QUARTERBACKS:

“They have been open to me talking with them and leading, as well as Coach (Corey) Dennis working with them. “The biggest thing I see with C.J. and Jack is their urge to get better and learn. They can both sling it and are talented. If they weren’t talented, they wouldn’t be here.”

ON HIS VEGAN DIET:

“It’s just a basic vegan diet, I don’t eat meat or dairy and maybe have fish once in a blue moon. My dad wanted to do it because he felt a bit heavy, so I joined in and it turned to a family thing. It started as a 28-day challenge or cleanse, but I liked how it felt after that and kept it going. My body feels stronger and faster now. I’m pretty open to trying new things and not being skeptical.”

ON FRESHMEN RECEIVERS:

“They have already grown a lot. Not really on the physical but more so getting them into the playbook and on the same page as me. I can’t wait for this season because I think they will be a big part and rotate in. You should see them on the field.”

