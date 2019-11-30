LIVE BLOG: Ohio State 28, Michigan 16 at Halftime

Join us for a LIVE BLOG throughout the game.

Michigan starts with a Hasan Haskins run for 8. That's a good sign for UM. If it can't run the ball today for at least 140 yards, it has no chance.

Shea Patterson rolls away from Chase Young on the first obvious passing down and finds Ronnie Bell for the first down. A personal foul on Jeffrey Okudah adds 15 and the Wolverines are moving.

Giles Jackson takes the handoff from the near slot on the left side and circles right end for 22 yards and the score. An early blow landed by Michigan, on the ground, no less, but Quinn Nordin misses the PAT.

It's 6-0 Michigan (anyone think that point is going to be huge later).

J.K. Dobbins takes off on second down, drops the ball, but bounces right back to him and he runs for 35 yards to the Michigan 41.

OSU converts on third-and-2 with another Dobbins run, but now faces another third down, needing 14 yards, after a sack of Justin Fields on first down.

It's an easy conversion, as Garrett Wilson screens for Dobbins and he's wide open for the flip over the middle. He gains 28 on the throw and then scores on the next play. Blake Haubiel's extra point puts the Buckeyes on top, 7-6.

That stems the momentum Michigan gained by winning the toss, taking the ball and scoring. Of course, the Wolverines handed some of that back with Nordin's first missed PAT in 27 tries this season, and Dobbins stole some with his fumble-scoop-scamper for 35, catch for 28 and TD from the 5-yard line.

Running wide from the tailback position seldom works against Ohio State. Loss of one on first down when Michigan tried it.

Wolverines will punt after three plays, when Patterson's connection with Nico Collins goes incomplete because he landed out of bounds.

Ohio State got away from the run on second-and-6. Why? That's a mystery. Two incompletions force a punt.

Michigan is finding it very difficult to run the ball. Ohio State is running it at will. That takes a toll and can't be ignored.

The Wolverines are, for some reason, challenging Okudah. Both times, the ball falls incomplete. Second one, probably pass interference, but nothing called.

The ease with which Ohio State converts third-and-1 on a handoff to Dobbins is a great sign for the Buckeyes and a very bad sign for Michigan.

OSU hasn't really connected in the passing game yet and Fields hasn't tried to run it, yet the Buckeyes are in control.

Welp, glad I got that out before Fields dropped back. He finds Olave for the 37-yard touchdown over Josh Matellus and Ohio State has a 14-6 lead.

Michigan trying to answer. Two quick throws, the second for 41 yards to tight end Sean McKeon, and it's reached the OSU 25. Throw No. 3 goes for a 25-yard TD to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

This time, Nordin hits the extra point to close within 14-13.

OSU benefits from a 15-yard penalty on Michigan for untying and removing Dobbins' shoe, but Thayer Munford's holding penalty gives Michigan a chance to get off the field.

That won't happen, because of a recurring nightmare. Remember the crossing Routes that befuddled the Wolverines last year? They're back, as Garrett Wilson takes a short flip from Fields and speeds all the way to the Michigan 12.

On third-and-4 at the Michigan 6, it's another easy touchdown run for Dobbins. He's untouched going right and the PAT puts OSU back in front by eight, 21-13.

Michigan responds with Patterson throwing, but once the field shrinks at the Ohio State end of the field, the yards are tougher to acquire.

On third-and-9 from the OSU 12, Patterson fumbles a perfect shotgun snap and Robert Landers recovers at the 16.

This is where the Buckeyes can assert control. A touchdown drive would consume most of the half that remains, and then the Buckeyes get the ball to start the second half.

Michigan stiffens, gets pressure on Fields on second- and third-down and stops him short of a first down on a scramble. Buckeyes will punt...or not. Wolverines jump offside on fourth-and-4 and that sustains the drive.;

Given that break, OSU pounces. Fields throws deep for Garrett Wilson and he makes the catch at the 3-yard line. Dobbins carries it in from there, untouched for the third time, and the separation is widening.

It's 28-13 with 3:15 left in the half.

Michigan trying to answer, again with Patterson throwing it to his array of wide receivers. OSU giving the Wolverines a big cushion and Nico Collins takes advantage with a catch and run to the 5-yard line.

Jordan Fuller's hit knocks it loose from Peoples-Jones as he comes down with the third-down catch in the end zone, forcing Michigan to settle for a Nordin field goal, cutting OSU's lead to 28-16.