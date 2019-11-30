LIVE BLOG: Ohio State vs. Michigan

Join us for a LIVE BLOG throughout the game.

Michigan starts with a Hasan Haskins run for 8. That's a good sign for UM. If it can't run the ball today for at least 140 yards, it has no chance.

Shea Patterson rolls away from Chase Young on the first obvious passing down and finds Ronnie Bell for the first down. A personal foul on Jeffrey Okudah adds 15 and the Wolverines are moving.

Giles Jackson takes the handoff from the near slot on the left side and circles right end for 22 yards and the score. An early blow landed by Michigan, on the ground, no less, but Quinn Nordin misses the PAT.

It's 6-0 Michigan (anyone think that point is going to be huge later).

J.K. Dobbins takes off on second down, drops the ball, but bounces right back to him and he runs for 35 yards to the Michigan 40.