Multiple Ohio State Buckeyes Featured In Analysts' 2025 NFL Mock Draft
With the end of the NFL regular season quickly approaching, teams across the league are beginning to look ahead at the 2025 Draft. The Ohio State Buckeyes have produced a slew of NFL players, and the trend will likely continue in this upcoming draft.
NFL analysts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald recently published a joint mock draft on Thursday, with Tice making the picks for all the odd numbers and McDonald taking all the even numbers.
With the No. 22 pick, McDonald had the Denver Broncos select wideout Emeka Egbuka to give rookie quarterback Bo Nix another weapon on offense.
"The quest to continue building around Bo Nix continues for the Broncos. The cupboard might not be as empty as previously thought on offense for the Broncos, but if they’re going to make this Nix thing work, they’ll need a few more wide receivers."- Charles McDonald
In his four season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka was key part of Ohio State's offense, especially during the 2024 season. He currently ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 824, trailing behind freshman star Jeremiah Smith. Egbuka's smooth route running ability would make a perfect pairing with head coach Sean Peyton.
McDonald continued the trend of selecting Ohio State players, as he selected offensive tackle Josh Simmons for the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 28 pick.
"The Eagles always love drafting ahead for future needs on the offensive line, and Simmons could fill that role as an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson. Simmons has the talent to be a starting offensive tackle in the NFL, but needs some refinement."- Charles McDonald
Simmons gained tons of draft hype at the beginning of the 2024 season, but the Buckeyes' starting tackle unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7 against the Oregon Ducks. However, the Eagles would be an ideal landing spot for Simmons, as he could be a future replacement for Philadelphia's legendary tackle, Lane Johnson.
With his second-to-last pick in the mock draft, McDonalds went back-to-back with Ohio State players, selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams for the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 30 pick.
"A dynamic interior presence would really take the Vikings' defense to the next level. Williams could be that guy for the Vikings as he’s shown some real penetrative ability at Ohio State."- Charles McDonald
The hype surround Williams began to grow over the course of this season, as the senior tackle has three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries in his final season with Ohio State. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has done a terrific job this year with the Vikings, so Williams could be another key piece for Minnesota's electric defense in the future.