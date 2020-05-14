Nate Meyer Switches Path to Follow Urban Into Coaching

A proven plan for success in life is to study the success of others and emulate their actions.

It's therefore hard to argue with Nate Meyer's decision to trade his spot on the University of Cincinnati baseball team for a walk-on role with the Bearcats' football team.

After all, a similar scenario worked out pretty well for his father.

UC coach Luke Fickell told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that Urban and Shelley Meyer's youngest son will indeed be joining the football team, with an eye toward becoming a football coach, like his father.

That means football coach will unequivocally be the family business going forward, since Urban Meyer's son-in-law and Nate's brother-in-law --

Corey Dennis -- is entering his first year as OSU's quarterbacks coach.

Dennis was hired by his father-in-law and served five seasons as a his quality control coach, assisting with quarterbacks and wide receivers, before Ryan Day promoted him in January after Mike Yurcich left to become the offensive coordinator at Texas.

Urban Meyer was drafted by the Atlanta Braves out of high school and played two seasons in their minor league system, while also playing football at Cincinnati.

He began coaching at the high school level in 1985, then took a graduate assistant job at OSU in the late 1980s and launched his coaching career from there.

Nate Meyer has, of course, spent considerable time around the OSU program while going to high school in Columbus.

“I fell in love with the whole environment and the people there,” Nate Meyer told Yahoo. “I developed great relationships. After that, I had a fall season that didn’t have football. It hit me hard that I missed football.”

