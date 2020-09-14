SI.com
Chase Young, J.K. Dobbins, Joey Bosa Headline Top Ohio State Performances in NFL Week 1

Kyle Kelly

The Buckeyes are playing football ... well, professionally anyways. It’s Week 1 of the NFL season and several former Buckeyes stood out on the gridiron this weekend.

Let’s start with the rookies.

Chase Young started off his pro career on the right foot. Young registered 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four tackles in Washington’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Young’s teammate Dwayne Haskins, led the Washington Football team to a 27-17 come-from-behind victory by scoring 27 unanswered points. In the win, Haskins threw a touchdown and connected with Terry McLaurin five times for 61 yards. McLaurin led Washington in receptions and receiving yards.

In Baltimore where the Ravens pummeled the Browns, 38-6, J.K. Dobbins rushed for two touchdowns on seven carries in his NFL debut. On the defensive side of the ball, fellow former Buckeye Malik Harrison forced four solo tackles and a pass defended.

Denzel Ward had three solo tackles for the Browns.

Another former Buckeye cornerback had a busy day at the office. Damon Arnette flashed a few solid moments in his Raiders debut with five tackles and a pass defended.

In Jacksonville, Davon Hamilton, a third rounder in the 2020 draft, had two tackles in a big-time Jaguars win. In that same game Parris Campbell led the Colts in receiving with six catches for 71 yards. On defense, Malik Hooker notched five tackles.

Although there was only one Buckeye represented in the Dolphins vs. Patriots matchup, John Simon showed out. Simon had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit in New England’s win.

Ohio State was represented well in the late-afternoon slate of games, too.

The Bengals had two former Buckeyes account for over a quarter of their tackles against the Chargers. Defensive end Sam Hubbard finished second on the team with nine stops, including one tackle for loss. In his Cincinnati debut, captain Von Bell collected eight total tackles.

The Bosa brothers had a good start to the season as well.

Joey Bosa had a sack and two tackles for loss in the Chargers 16-13 win over Cincinnati. Although he didn’t record a sack, Nick Bosa still was in the backfield. Nick Bosa had one quarterback hit and six tackles.

Lastly, the Saints had their two defensive backs from the ‘Best In America’ aid them in a win against the Tom Brady-led Bucs. In his Saints return, Malcolm Jenkins was tied for third on the team in tackles (6) and also added a pass defended. Marshon Lattimore was credited for shadowing Mike Evans the majority of the game and only surrendered one late touchdown catch of two yards. Lattimore had a pass defended.

Through the late third quarter, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had scored two touchdowns on Sunday Night Football against the Rams. He became the first Cowboy in franchise history to have a rushing and receiving touchdown in a season-opener.

