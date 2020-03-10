Ohio Governor Wants No Spectators at Indoor Sports Events

Sporting events in the State of Ohio will likely not escape the reach of the widespread concern over a potential Coronavirus outbreak in the wake of Ohio State University's decision to cancel in-person classes this month and a recommendation from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday afternoon.

One day after appearing at a news conference to confirm the diagnosis of three Coronavirus cases in Ohio, DeWine Tweeted his preference that "there be NO spectators allowed for indoor sports activities, including high school, college and professional teams," in the state.

That could dramatically impact attendance at this coming weekend's Mid-American Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments at Rocket Mortgage Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the NCAA Tournament's First Four games next week at the University of Dayton.

OSU President Michael Drake informed students in a campus-wide email on Monday night of the cancellation of all in-person classes through March 30.

Drake's email to students, who are on Spring Break until Monday, read:

"While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and we expect that there will be more," Drake's email read. "We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university."

Ohio State is also prohibiting the scheduling of "new, non-essential events" through April 20, and said organizers for events between now and then should "immediately evaluate whether these events should continue in person."

That could impact Ohio State's spring football game scheduled for Ohio Stadium on April 11, although OSU could still hold that outdoor event and not be in conflict with DeWine's precautionary recommendation.

DeWine and state officials announced three confirmed cases of the virus were discovered in Cleveland, 140 miles from Columbus, on Monday.

OSU has also cancelled all university-related international travel.

Ohio State is scheduled to play in the Big Ten men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is scheduled to hold the girls basketball state tournament Thursday-Saturday at St. John Arena on the OSU campus and the state wrestling tournament Friday-Sunday at nearby Value City Arena, home of the OSU men's and women's basketball teams.

Ohio State is scheduled to play Michigan in the Big Ten hockey tournament semifinals Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation, with the understanding it evolves daily," OSU spokesman Jerry Emig said. "We are maintaining our current schedule at this time."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.