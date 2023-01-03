Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third consecutive week following his performance in wins over Alabama A&M and Northwestern.

The 6-foot-6 and 235-pounder averaged 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 57.0 percent from the field in the 90-59 victory over the Bulldogs last Thursday and the 73-57 win over the Wildcats on Sunday.

This marks the second season in a row that a Buckeye has been named the conference’s freshman of the week three times, joining former forward Malaki Branham, who was ultimately named the freshman of the year.

Sensabaugh will look to surpass Branham’s total with two games on the schedule this week, including a matchup with top-ranked Purdue (7 p.m. on FS1) on Thursday and a trip to Maryland on Sunday (1 p.m. on ESPN).

