SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

The Big Ten Championship: What Does it Mean Now for Ohio State and Buckeye Fans?

Tyler Stephen

The BCS National Championship game, later transformed into the College Football Playoff in 2014, coupled with the routine success of Ohio State against conference opponents might have an impact on the way some Buckeye fans look at a Big Ten title nowadays.

Unless news changes drastically in the coming weeks, it looks as though a Big Ten title will be the only thing the Silver Bullets will be competing for this upcoming season. Years ago, a conference crown was the ultimate goal for teams such as Ohio State.

With few out-of-conference games and no national playoff system, teams felt fulfilled boasting a Big Ten title and earning a subsequent trip to the Rose Bowl.  Programs were able to represent a prestigious conference which has been naming champions since 1896, when Wisconsin won the inaugural crown.

Legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler once said... “Our goals have always been to win the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl. If we do that, we consider it a successful season.”

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, winning a Big Ten title might not seem like enough anymore. Commencing with the remarkable run of the 2014 team winning the first-ever College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes have enjoyed repetitive and dominant success on the conference level.

Winning four of the last six Big Ten championships, the Scarlet and Gray are searching for their fourth-straight crown when the pseudo season begins in 2021. En route to their 2019 title, the Buckeyes outscored conference opponents by an average of 33.3 points per game. To put that in more perspective, runner-up Wisconsin only won one of its Big Ten games by more than Ohio State’s average margin of victory in the conference.

Big-Ten-Championship-Field

In 2016, Ohio State didn't even make the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis yet was still selected to the four-team College Football Playoff. The year prior, in 2015, the Buckeyes embarrassed Wisconsin, 59-0, at Lucas Oil Stadium before going on to win the national title.

In addition to their recent Big Ten domination, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are making historical progress on the recruiting trail. With the No. 1 class for 2021, and a current number No. 2 projection in 2022, Ohio State is adding more fuel to the scarlet Ferrari that has seemingly left the rest of conference on the side of the highway.

Has Ohio State become victims of its own in-conference success? Has the incredible on-field performance and recruiting domination made it "national championship or bust" every year in Columbus?

Obviously for Buckeye fans it will never get old beating TTUN, but with an average margin of victory over a Harbaugh-coached team being nearly 20 points per game, it may be tough for Ohio State fans to find the same adrenaline they felt deep in the fourth quarter with Clemson last December.

We do not seem to be going out on a limb predicting the dominance will continue this winter/spring season. Assuming all Buckeyes play, and quite honestly even if they do not, it would be a surprise to see Day’s group less than double-digit favorites for any contest. While the strong possibility remains of fans sitting in their living rooms this winter watching Ohio State roll to another Big Ten title, the question becomes… is that enough anymore?

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Logistics and Dome Stadium Options for Big Ten Football

Where could some teams play in the event of frigid weather, and how far would they have to travel?

Tyler Stephen

by

LanceManyon

Terry McLaurin Projected for Breakout Second Year in Washington

Former Buckeye tallied 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio State Parents Planning Another Protest

Ohio State Football parent Randy Wade is organizing another demonstration on Saturday, this time at Ohio Stadium. He was the brainchild behind the gathering at Big Ten HQ last Friday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Buckeye19

Fields, Davis, Wade Named Associated Press Preseason All-Americans

Ohio State's Justin Fields, Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade all earned recognition from 47 voters with the AP, despite not playing this fall. Read more to see who else was selected.

Brendan Gulick

Justice Sueing Cleared to Return for Buckeyes

The transfer big-man for the Buckeyes redshirted last year and is ready to make a substantial impact in Columbus. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison Jr. Won't Have Football this Fall

Two of the Buckeyes' future stars won't have a senior season of high school football. Plus, catch up on the latest from the College Football Playoff committee and from former WR Terry McLaurin. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Ranked No. 2 in AP Preseason Poll

Ohio State won't play this fall, but they still got a nice preseason nod from the voters in the AP Poll.

Brendan Gulick

by

jakehromada

Ohio State Projecting $130 Million Decline in Athletics Revenue

There are few athletic departments that generate as much revenue as Ohio State on an annual basis - and without a football season, the Buckeyes are bracing for a catastrophic financial hit. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

SI All-American: Ten Ohio State Commits Make Preseason SI99 List

Jack Sawyer (3) spearheads a quartet of future Buckeyes in the top 40.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Six Buckeyes on CBS NFL Draft Top 100 Big Board

CBS places six Buckeyes in the top half of their Top 100 NFL Draft Big Board for the 2021 Draft. Read more to see who was mentioned and where they landed.

Jake Hromada