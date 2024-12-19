Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker
Following the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, players can now enter the transfer portal. Despite the Ohio State Buckeyes still being in the College Football Playoffs, head coach Ryan Day and his staff continue to be active in the portal.
Here's a full breakdown of all potential targets, along with player's who've committed to Ohio State and have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
OSU Target List
Justice Haynes - Running Back, Alabama
With both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins likely to enter the 2025 NFL draft, the Ohio State Buckeyes could be on the hunt for a running back in the transfer portal.
Ohio State writer Bill Kurelic discussed the Buckeyes' connection to former Alabama running back Justice Haynes in a recent article.
"It's clear the Buckeyes would like to add an experienced, talented running back to their roster and Justice Haynes is both. He was highly interested in Ohio State in high school and is good friends with Caleb Downs. Haynes also had a relationship with Tony Alford when Haynes was in high school, making both Ohio State and Michigan as schools to watch."- Bill Kurelic
Jaylin Davies - Cornerback, UCLA
One position group in need of depth for the Buckeyes is the cornerback room, as Denzel Burke will likely join Henderson and Judkins in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Former Oregon and UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies could be an intriguing player for Ohio State. Davies received an offer from the Buckeyes back in high school, but ultimately decided to sign with Oregon. After one season with the Ducks, he ended up with UCLA and started in multiple games throughout his three season with the Bruins.
Davies would be a one-year player for Ohio State, however, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles could use a veteran presence in the secondary next season.
Josh Tomlinson - Offensive Lineman, Northwestern
According to Kurelic, multiple schools including the Buckeyes immediately reached out to the former Wildcat as soon as he hit the transfer portal.
"When Josh Thompson entered the transfer portal the Northwestern star immediately heard from many schools including Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU, Tennessee and others. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Thompson, who is from Fenton, Mich., started 21 games for Northwestern and has played left guard, right guard and right tackle, where he played the final 11 games this season."- Bill Kurelic
Tomlinson took an official visit to Columbus after the season and would be a key acquisition for the Buckeyes' offensive line struggles.
Quinten Joyner - Running Back, USC
Another player to look out for is former USC running back Quinten Joyner. According to Kurelic, Joyner recently flew to Columbus to visit the Buckeyes.
With TreVeyon Henderson headed for the NFL draft in April and Quinshon Judkins seeming likely to as well, the Buckeyes would be well served to add a very talented and experienced running back to the roster. Enter Quinten Joyner, who flew up to Ohio State on Thursday to visit the Buckeyes on Friday. Joyner is absolutely one of the top running backs in the transfer portal.- Bill Kurelic
Kurelic also claimed that "Joyner is absolutely one of the top running backs in the transfer portal." The redshirt freshman ended the 2024 regular season with 63 carries for 478 yards and three touchdowns.
Transfer-Portal Players That Have Committed To OSU
- Dec 18, 2024: Former Minnesota offensive tackle Phillip Daniels announced on Wednesday that he is committing to Ohio State.
The freshman tackle put together a solid 2024 campaign, playing a total of 300 snaps and allowing one sack on the season. Daniels started the final five games at right tackle for the Golden Gophers, and finished with a offensive grade of 62.5, according to PFF.
OSU Players In The Transfer Portal
- Dec 16, 2024: Freshman quarterback Air Noland announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.
Noland was one of two quarterbacks committed to Ohio State in the 2024 recruiting class, along with Lincoln Kienholz. This quickly changed, as five-star Julian Sayin entered the transfer portal nine days after enrolling at Alabama and signed with the Buckeyes on Jan 21, 2024.
The former four-star now becomes the second Ohio State quarterback to hop in the transfer portal after Devin Brown recently announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
- Dec 9, 2024: Former three-star offensive tackle Miles Walker has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
- Dec 9, 2024: Former highly-touted linebacker recruit Gabe Powers announced that he has entered the transfer portal.
Head coach Ryan Day told reporters on Dec 16 that Powers would not be included on the team's playoff roster, along with former Buckeyes' wideout Jayden Ballard. During his time with Ohio State, Powers played a total of 50 snaps and recorded seven tackles.
- Dec 9, 2024: The Ohio State Buckeyes lost another wide receiver to the transfer portal in Kojo Antwi.
Despite being featured mostly on special teams, Day told reporters that Antwi will be on the roster for the 2024 College Football Playoffs. He joins quarterback Devin Brown as the two players in the transfer portal that Day will be on the playoff squad.
- Dec 9, 2024: Buckeyes' backup quarterback Devin Brown announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.
Brown, a former four-star recruit, has been the team's backup quarterback for the past two seasons. He started one game for Ohio State during the program's bowl game matchup against Missouri. Both Brown and Antwi will be on the playoff roster for the Buckeyes.
OSU Transfer-Portal Players That Have Committed Elsewhere
- Dec 12, 2024: Former four-star wide receiver Jayden Ballard commits to Wisconsin after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.