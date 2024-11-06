Ohio State Buckeyes Amongst Top Teams In First Edition of The CFP Rankings
The first edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings is finally here, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are amongst the top teams.
Unlike the AP Polling, head coach Ryan Day and his squad are the No. 2 ranked team in the first College Football Rankings, behind fellow Big Ten Conference member, the Oregon Ducks. The Georgia Bulldogs, who hold the No. 2 spot in the AP Polls, are just one spot behind the Buckeyes.
With the new format for the College Football Playoffs, Ohio State does not hold the No. 2 seed, rather the No. 5 seed. The top four seeds in the playoffs are reserved for the power four conference champions, so Oregon's undefeated season so far knocks the Buckeyes down to playing Boise State in the first round.
Led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty, the Broncos could be a scary matchup for Ohio State. Boise State is currently 7-1 with the team's only loss coming to Oregon. Jeanty had an incredible performance against the Ducks, rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 loss. If the Buckeyes were able to beat the Broncos, the next matchup would be against the projected Big 12 Conference winner, BYU.
Looking at the rest of the Big Ten, Penn State and Indiana round out the rest of the teams that come from the conference at the No. 7 and 9 spots. This potential seeding would put the Nittany Lions up against Notre Dame, while the red-hot Hoosiers would take on Tennessee.