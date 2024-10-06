Ohio State Ready For Oregon After Big Win Over Iowa
After defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 35-7 on Saturday, all attention turns towards a road trip to Eugene, Oregon this next weekend. The win against the Hawkeyes could mean a lot for this next Big Ten Conference clash.
The Ohio State Buckeyes currently sit at No. 3 in the AP poll, while the Oregon Ducks sit at No. 6. This matchup will not only draw a ton of attention, but this could really shake up the rankings.
Ohio State's defense was dominant against Iowa and pitched a shutout into the fourth quarter. Not only did they keep the Hawkeyes from scoring but Iowa only had 110 passing yards and 116 rushing yards.
While the Buckeyes handled the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes with ease, No. 1 Alabama fell to Vanderbilt 40-35 just one week after taking down the Georgia Bulldogs. Although the Crimson Tide might not drop too far, the safe assumption is that they fall behind the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes if not further.
With the probability that Ohio State moves up to No. 2 in the AP poll being pretty high, this could mean that No. 1 is well within striking distance the following week. If the Buckeyes play well against Oregon and walk away with a win against a top 10 opponent, Ohio State may be able to jump the Longhorns even if Texas handles Oklahoma easily in the Red River Rivalry.
As for Ohio State's opponent, the Oregon Ducks are also undefeated and most recently beat Michigan State 31-10.
This game will certainly have big implications for the future of this season for both the Buckeyes and Ducks, yet Ohio State should feel great about where they are headed into this game.