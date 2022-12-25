The Boys in (Maize and) Blue are back in this bracket for a second time in as many years, only this time Michigan carries a chip on its shoulder after being swallowed up by Georgia in the 2021 semifinal.

A motivated Wolverine squad has been perfect this season in the win-loss column despite some close calls, escaping Illinois and Maryland in one-possession battles while flipping narrow halftime scores with Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Purdue into lopsided outcomes.

Jim Harbaugh may be a weird dude, but his group typically gets better and better as the game progresses. His staff has displayed some impressive performances with X’s and O’s, notably relating to in-game adjustments.

At the moment, SI Sportsbook has Michigan (-7.5) more than a touchdown favorite against TCU in that semifinal. They are more than a 3 to 1 favorite on the moneyline to win outright, thus putting them into the championship where they would only need to defeat one (not both) of either Georgia or Ohio State.

We have already seen what Michigan is capable of doing to Ohio State after running away, literally and figuratively, in Columbus right after Thanksgiving. Now they would get to play the Buckeyes on a neutral field…

Last year, Michigan had to open against Georgia. This time around, they could get the Bulldogs off a semifinal clash with arguably the most talented No. 4 seed in CFP history. A highly-motivated team, with a bunch of grown men, chasing redemption, against an opponent not quite as dominant as last year? It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Wolverines prevail come that Monday in January.

