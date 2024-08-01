Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Addresses Veteran Player's Retirement
Just one day before the start of fall camp for the Ohio State football program, Kourt Williams announced his retirement from football. Williams had been with the Buckeyes since 2020, spending time at both safety and linebacker. After four knee surgeries and three shoulder surgeries in five years, the veteran decided it was time to stop playing football.
Following the first day of practice at fall camp, head coach Ryan Day was asked about the Williams situation and what he meant to the team.
"Kourt, when he first got here you recognize very easily and very fast how disciplined he was," stated Day. "He was one of the first guys in the building, earned a leadership role on the team, but was just kind of decimated with injuries."
Those injuries are in the end what stopped Williams from continuing his playing career, despite the ability, discipline and leadership that Day mentioned.
"Even though he didn't get a chance to play on the field as much, he did have a great leadership role, similar to Kam Babb," added Day. "A lot of the guys are going to miss him."
The Ohio State head coach did go on to add that Williams just recently had an internship with the NFL league office in New York and that he is always welcome at Ohio State.
Although Williams may be an underrated loss for this roster on the field this season, it seems like his leadership and experience could be missed. Other veteran players will need to step up on the defense and fill that void.