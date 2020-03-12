BuckeyeMaven
Ohio State Cancels Spring Game, Restricts Campus Events

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State has cancelled its spring football game and will allow only family members to attend sporting events on campus in a series of moves Wednesday night to comply with expanding COVID-19 precautions across America.

OSU made the announcements via email, noting all sporting events on campus will be closed to the public and the April 11 spring football game at Ohio Stadium is cancelled.

Earlier Wednesday night, OSU halted spring football recruiting and barred off-campus coaches' travel and on-campus visits by prospective players for the next six weeks

OSU coach Ryan Day made the recruiting announcement via Twitter a few hours after the NCAA and Big Ten announced limited-attendance policies for their respective basketball tournaments.

Any football recruits planning to visit OSU through April 20 on either official or unofficial visits will have those plans postponed.

Day's staff will also observe the university's temporary travel restrictions until that date.

The NCAA recruiting calendar stipulates an April 15 start to the spring evaluation period.

Coaches cannot travel until that date, but Ohio State was expected to host players on visits to spring practice.

Currently, the Buckeyes are in a week-long spring-break hiatus.

The team's practice schedule could be adjusted before workouts were scheduled to resume on Monday.

OSU's adjustments to national health concerns began Monday when it announced a suspension of all on-campus, in-person classes through March 30.

That announcement came via email from OSU President Michael Drake to students.

Michigan was the first Big Ten school to announce football scheduling adjustments in relation to Coronavirus concerns when it cancelled its spring game on Wednesday afternoon.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

