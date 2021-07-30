Taking A Look At Ohio State’s 2021 Fall Camp Schedule

The Buckeyes will practice 25 times leading up to the season opener at Minnesota.

The Ohio State football program will officially open fall camp on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with an early morning practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

It will be the first of 25 practices leading up to the season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

The schedule is as follows:

Aug. 3 - Corey Dennis and QBs at 3 p.m.

Aug. 4 - Practice* at 7:30 a.m., Ryan Day at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 5 - Practice at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 6 - Practice* at 9:45 a.m., Kerry Coombs and CBs at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 7 - Practice at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 8 - Hotel check-in, 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 9 - Practice at 9:45 a.m., Day at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 10 - Practice* at 9:45 a.m., Greg Studrawa and OL at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 11 - Practice at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 12 - Practice* at 9:45 a.m., Al Washington and LBs at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 13 - Practice at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 14 - Practice at 9:45 a.m., Kevin Wilson and TEs at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 16 - Practice at 9:45 a.m., Day, Parker Fleming and specialists at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 17 - Practice at 9:45 a.m., Larry Johnson and DL at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 18 - Practice* at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 19 - Practice at 9:45 a.m., Tony Alford and RBs at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 20 - Practice at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 21 - Practice at 9:45 a.m.

Aug. 23 - Practice at 9:45 a.m., Day, Matt Barnes and safeties at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 24 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.; Brian Hartline and WRs at 11:45 a.m.

Aug. 26 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 - Practice at 4:30 p.m.

*The first 15 minutes of practice are open to the media for photography and video purposes

