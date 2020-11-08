Ohio State Holds No. 3 Amidst AP Poll Shakeup

The Buckeyes hold steady as the No. 3 ranked team in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

But they're the only ones that did. After a messy day in college football yesterday, 12 of the top 13 schools are ranked differently than they were last week.

After Notre Dame's double-overtime win over Clemson on Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide have jumped into the nation's top spot. Notre Dame, previously ranked No. 4, leapfrogged over Ohio State into the No. 2 spot. Clemson dropped to No. 4 with the loss, followed by No. 5 Texas A & M.

No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Miami (Florida) and No. 10 Indiana round out the Top 10. Indiana is also ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll, marking the program's highest ever football national ranking. The Hoosiers beat Michigan on Saturday, 38-21.

This week's entire poll is available here.

Despite beating Houston yesterday, Cincinnati fell one spot to No. 7. That was likely due to new No. 6 Florida and new No. 5 Texas A & M looking so impressive in their wins yesterday. The Aggies blistered South Carolina, 48-3 and the Gators came back from an early deficit to beat Georgia in resounding fashion, 44-28.

Two other Big Ten teams are included in this week's rankings, including No. 13 Wisconsin (who hasn't played since Week 1 because of CoVID-19) and No. 23 Northwestern.

-----

