Ohio State Football Becomes Frontrunner To Win National Championship
After a huge week of college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes have emerged as the frontrunners to win the 2024 College Football National Championship.
The Buckeyes now stand at +320 odds to win the National Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook. While the odds have not taken a dramatic shift since the beginning of the season, Georgia's loss to Alabama in Week 5 caused the Bulldogs to lose top spot across sportsbooks.
Alabama's upset win also skyrocketed the program's odds to win the National Championship this season, which is now at +350 on DraftKings Sportbook. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has put together an impressive season through the team's first four games, and is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Despite being favorites to win it all this season, Ohio State has yet to play the toughest part of the program's schedule. Head coach Ryan Day and his squad will travel to Eugene in Week 7 to take on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in what will be the one of the biggest tests for the Buckeyes. Following the roadtrip to Oregon, Ohio State's schedule still includes Nebraska, Penn State, Indiana, and Michigan.
Before the Buckeyes tackle the remainder of the schedule, they will have square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6. Led by star running back Kaleb Johnson and a stout defense, the Hawkeyes will look to crush Ohio State's hopes of an undefeated season.
