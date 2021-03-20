WATCH: Video Footage from Day 1 of Spring Practice

Since practices are closed to the media, here is some video footage provided by the team after Ohio State opened its spring ball schedule today.

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially opened spring practice on Friday morning after using the last two months for winter workouts and recovering from a challenging 2020 season.

With a larger than normal roster for this time of year, the Buckeyes are ready to get to work on crafting their 2021 squad. The quarterback battle to replace Justin Fields is alive and well, as are several other key position battles.

Since practice is closed to the media, Ohio State distributed the video at the top of the page to media outlets that regularly cover the team. There are several notable players in the video montage, including each of the three quarterbacks thought to be battling for the starting job, running back Master Teague, defensive end Zach Harrison and more.

