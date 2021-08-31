August 31, 2021
Ohio State vs. Minnesota Betting Lines: Spread, Total and History

Taking a looking at the betting odds and information surrounding the season opener for both teams Thursday night in Minneapolis.
The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers launch their respective seasons Thursday night against one another in Minneapolis. With college football back on the gridiron, bettors everywhere are revved up and looking for (the right) action to get off to a nice start this fall.

For those wanting to get the juices flowing Thursday night, here are a few pieces of information that could be worth digesting:

BASIC INFO
SPREAD: Ohio State (-13.5)
TOTAL: 65.5

PUBLIC BETTING
At the moment, a hefty 92% of bettors are laying the points and taking the Buckeyes. As far as the total, 59% of the action is on the under.

RECENT HISTORY
These schools have only met three times over the last ten years… occurring in 2014, 2015 and 2018. As you see below, Minnesota covered all three times while the under also cashed in each instance:

<strong>Year</strong><strong>Location</strong><strong>Spread</strong><strong>Total</strong><strong>Final Score</strong>

2018

Columbus

Ohio State (-30.5)

61

OSU - 30, Minnesota - 14

2015

Columbus

Ohio State (-23.5)

53

OSU - 28, Minnesota - 14

2014

Minneapolis

Ohio State (-15)

56

OSU - 31, Minnesota - 24

QUICK HITTERS

* Ohio State is 20-22 ATS vs. Big Ten schools over the past five seasons.

* Ohio State is 5-0 ATS in its last five Big Ten openers, covering large numbers against the likes of Rutgers (twice), Indiana (twice) and Nebraska.

* The last time Ohio State didn’t cover the spread in a Big Ten opener was 2014, winning 34-27 at Indiana as favorites of 17.5 points.

* This spread (13.5) is the smallest for an Ohio State Big Ten opener since 2014. They were only favored by 6.5 at Maryland and won 52-24.

As always... wager responsibly!

-----

