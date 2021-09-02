Big Ten Football: Week 1 Betting Lines and Public Trends

Spreads, totals, public backing and recent history for all games throughout the conference.

The opening game of the Big Ten football season between Nebraska and Illinois last Saturday was the perfect re-introduction to college football. A pair of missed extra points (and plenty of other crazy, head-scratching plays) were the difference between bettors squeaking out a win and narrowly losing. Illinois emerged 30-22... with an over/under set at 52.5.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Big Ten schools are set to open their seasons this week. Here is some betting information and recent history surrounding this week’s slate of Big Ten football matchups!

TEMPLE at RUTGERS - Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Spread: Rutgers (-13.5)

O/U Total: 51

Public Betting: Rutgers, 81%

* Last Meeting (2013): Rutgers 23-20

----------

OHIO STATE at MINNESOTA – Thursday, 8 p.m.

Spread: Ohio State (-14)

O/U Total: 63.5

Pubic Betting: Ohio State, 81%

* Last Meeting (2018): Ohio State 30-14

----------

MICHIGAN STATE at NORTHWESTERN – Friday, 9 p.m.

Spread: Northwestern (-3)

O/U Total: 45.5

Public Betting: Michigan State, 62%

* Last Meeting (2020): Michigan State 29-20

----------

PENN STATE at WISCONSIN – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Wisconsin (-4.5)

O/U Total: 50

Public Betting: Wisconsin, 66%

* Last Meeting (2018): Penn State 22-10

----------

WESTERN MICHIGAN at MICHIGAN – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Michigan (-17)

O/U Total: 68

Public Betting: Michigan, 59%

* Last Meeting (2018): Michigan 49-3

----------

FORDHAM at NEBRASKA - Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Nebraska (-40.5)

O/U Total: 55.5

Public Betting: N/A

* Last Meeting: N/A

----------

WEST VIRGINIA at MARYLAND – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: West Virginia (-3.5)

O/U Total: 56

Public Betting: Maryland, 51%

* Last Meeting (2015): West Virginia 45-6

----------

INDIANA at IOWA – Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Iowa (-3.5)

O/U Total: 46.5

Public Betting: Iowa, 59%

* Last Meeting (2018): Iowa 42-16

----------

OREGON STATE at PURDUE – Saturday, 7 p.m.

Spread: Purdue (-7)

O/U Total: 65

Public Betting: Oregon State, 76%

* Last Meeting (1967): Oregon State 22-14

TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO at ILLINOIS - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Spread: Illinois (-6.5)

O/U Total: 52.5

Public Betting: Illinois, 53%

* Last Meeting: N/A

-----

